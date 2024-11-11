H+M Industrial EPC Recognized As A 2024 Top Workplace By The Houston Chronicle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

H+M Industrial EPC, a provider of engineering, procurement, and services, has been awarded the 2024 Top Workplace recognition by the Houston Chronicle. This marks the tenth time H+M has received this honor since 2013, reflecting the company's enduring commitment to a positive workplace culture.

This recognition caps off an exciting year for H+M, during which the company launched its H+M Modular division and opened a new office to support the Freeport, TX, region. This furthers its dedication to delivering innovative solutions for the energy and chemical industries.

"The 2024 Top Workplace award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Erin Eason, Human Resources Director at H+M Industrial EPC. "As we grow and expand, we must remain focused on attracting talented individuals excited to be part of our journey. We're always looking for skilled professionals to join us as we continue to strengthen our impact on the industry."

In 2024, H+M not only expanded its geographic footprint but also enhanced its service offerings through the creation of H+M Modular. This new division provides custom-fabricated solutions. The Freeport office bolsters H+M's presence along the Gulf Coast, allowing the company to better serve regional clients with more localized support and expertise.

"Our company has experienced significant growth this year, which has opened up exciting opportunities for both our team and our clients," said Brandon Hogan, P.E., President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC. "We're proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to growing our team with individuals who share our vision and values."

The 2024 Top Workplace award is based on a survey administered by Energage, LLC, which gathers anonymous employee feedback on various aspects of workplace culture, such as alignment, execution, and connection. H+M's recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to creating a dynamic and supportive work environment as it embarks on its next growth phase.

For more information on H+M Industrial EPC and current career opportunities, please visit

About H+M Industrial EPC:

H+M Industrial EPC has provided end-to-end capital project solutions to the Energy and Chemicals industries since 1988. To achieve the corporate purpose of "To Build the Future, Delivering Unmatched Project Experiences with Winning Teams, Systems, and Data," H+M strives to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services are in-house, providing a unified approach that delivers more consistent outcomes for our clients.

hm-ec

About H+M Modular:

H+M Modular, a division of H+M Industrial EPC, specializes in custom-fabricated equipment, truckable modules, and skids for the energy and chemical industries. Launched in 2024, the division leverages the expertise and reputation of H+M Industrial EPC to deliver innovative modular design and fabrication solutions. The approach emphasizes the potential for decreased risk through more controlled fabrication, leading to enhanced quality and safety, reduced labor costs and construction times, improved labor availability, and solutions to geographic challenges.

hm-modular

Media Contact:

Robyn Hall, Marketing Director

281-930-8750

[email protected]

SOURCE H+M Industrial EPC

