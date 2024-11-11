Skyquest Technology Group’S Managing Director At COP29, Blue Zone, Baku Stadium, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ahmedabad, India, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest Group is proud to announce that its Managing Director, Mr. Akash Bhavsar , has been invited to the prestigious COP29 Blue Zone to present the Global SUSTECH initiative. The United Nations Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024.

As the impacts of climate change become increasingly evident, discussions on the critical role of climate finance in combating environmental degradation, supporting vulnerable countries, and promoting sustainable economic growth have gained momentum. COP29 will focus on enhancing strategies to help countries adapt to climate change impacts and build resilience against climate-related disasters.

Mr. Bhavsar, a pivotal figure in advancing sustainable technology solutions at SkyQuest , will join global leaders, policymakers, and experts in the Blue Zone. This area is dedicated to high-level negotiations and discussions aimed at addressing the urgent challenges of climate change.

With over 20 years of experience in in innovation management and technology commercialization, Mr. Bhavsar has driven business across diverse sectors, including clean technology, renewable energy, life sciences, and ICT. He is also a founder of WaterQuest HydroResources Management India Pvt. Ltd. and has held significant global roles such as Chair of the Task Force on Innovation & Competitiveness in the UN ESCAP Business Advisory Council, member of UN ESBN and Governing Council member of Asian African Chambers of Commerce and Industry

SkyQuest is excited to share its Global Sustainable Scalable Technologies and Economic Hubs (SUSTECH) cluster at COP29. The Global SUSTECH cluster aims to create Sustainable and Scalable Economic Corridors globally, powered by Science, Technology, and Innovation. This initiative focuses on five key cluster areas: Critical Infrastructure, Water, One Health, Air, and Food Security. By integrating advanced technologies and fostering collaborations among policymakers, academia, industries, and startups, the SUSTECH initiative seeks to address some of humanity's grandest challenges and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Bhavsar explained that the Global SUSTECH initiative is inspired by the Indian philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Panchamahabhuta. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning“the world is one family,” emphasizes global unity and cooperation, which is essential for addressing climate change. The Panchamahabhuta philosophy, describing the universe as composed of five elements-Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space-guides SUSTECH's holistic approach to sustainability. By balancing these elements, SUSTECH aims to develop innovative solutions in areas like infrastructure, water management, health, air quality, and food security, aligning ancient wisdom with modern technology to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. He further stated,“Collaboration and innovation are key to tackling climate change. I look forward to exchanging ideas and forging partnerships that will help us create a more sustainable and resilient world.”

Mr. Bhavsar's participation underscores SkyQuest's commitment to sustainability and innovation. His involvement in COP29 will provide valuable insights and foster collaborations that align with our mission to drive impactful environmental solutions.