Change Capital Appoints Bill Kirth As Senior Regional Vice President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Change Capital , a leading national commercial finance firm headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Kirth as Senior Regional Vice President. Based in Salt Lake City, Mr. Kirth brings over 30 years of experience in business development and commercial finance, with a strong focus on sales strategy and client relationships. His expertise will play a key role in strengthening Change Capital's efforts to enhance its presence and drive continued growth across key markets nationwide.

Mr. Kirth has a distinguished career spanning traditional banking, auditing, compliance, asset-based lending, and factoring, with specific expertise in field examinations, business development, and sales. In addition to his hands-on experience, he has shared his knowledge by teaching courses and publishing materials on asset-based lending for respected organizations like RMA, Lorman Education, and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Kirth also serves on the boards of Kinect Capital, Wasatch Business Finance (a Utah CDC), and Anchor 3PL. He was a founding board member of ACG Utah, TMA Utah, and served on the National Risk Management Association's board for four years, demonstrating his commitment to both the industry and his community.

Mr. Kirth stated,“I have had the honor of working with the team at Change Capital on many deals and found them to be both innovative and highly committed to client success. I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this esteemed team.”

Essa Thiry, Senior Vice President and Head of Revenue at Change Capital, commented: "Bill's extensive experience and deep understanding of the lending landscape make him an invaluable asset to our sales team. His strategic approach and passion for the industry align perfectly with our mission, and I'm excited to see the impact he'll have on our goals and initiatives."

Raffi Azadian, CEO of Change Capital, added, "Bill is a consummate professional whose depth of experience and industry insight will strengthen our team and support our ongoing growth. His proven track record and dedication to client success make him an ideal fit for our team, as we continue to strengthen our foothold in key markets with innovative capital solutions and partnership-driven support.”

As Senior Regional Vice President, Mr. Kirth will play a key role in advancing regional sales initiatives that support Change Capital's dedication to empowering businesses across the United States with innovative capital solutions and partnership-driven support. His addition reinforces Change Capital's vision of building a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to driving growth, client success, and responsible lending.

About Change Capital

Change Capital provides innovative and flexible financing solutions to companies with high-growth potential, differentiated market positions, and strong management teams. Specializing in subordinated and bridge financing of up to $5 million, Change is known for its fast turnaround times and ability to structure deals with flexibility and creativity, while keeping senior lender priorities and relationships top-of-mind. With a focus on empowering businesses to scale and thrive, Change Capital is more than a lender – they are a committed partner, driving growth and fostering success. For more information, visit



