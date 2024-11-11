Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Honors Veterans Experiencing Homelessness And Their Loyal Pets This Veterans Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maxie, a 2.5-year-old Shih Tzu, sits proudly atop a U.S. Air Force memorial. With help from Feeding Pets of the Homeless, Maxie's owner, a veteran, was able to keep her up-to-date on vaccinations, maintaining their and stability in the HUD-VASH progr

Maxie, a 2.5-year-old Shih Tzu receives help from Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

Supporting veterans and their pets with essential resources and care for a brighter future

- Genevieve FrederickCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Feeding Pets of the Homeless pays tribute to the men and women who have served our nation, especially those who are now experiencing homelessness. For many of these veterans, their pets offer irreplaceable companionship and support. Feeding Pets of the Homeless is dedicated to ensuring veterans and their pets have access to essential resources, offering food, emergency veterinary care, and supplies that alleviate daily struggles.“Many veterans face tough challenges when they return to civilian life, and for those without stable housing, a pet's companionship can be a vital support system,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“At Feeding Pets of the Homeless, we work every day to ensure these heroes and their loyal pets have the resources they need. This Veterans Day, we thank our veterans and recommit ourselves to standing with them.”The organization's Veteran Pet Support Program provides veterans experiencing homelessness with pet food, supplies, spay/neuter services, and vaccinations. Since 2008, over 550 veterans have benefitted, including 209 who now have stable housing through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. However, many veterans and their pets remain unhoused, relying on Feeding Pets of the Homeless for critical care.Take Maxie, a resilient 2.5-year-old Shih Tzu, whose owner is a veteran in the HUD-VASH program. When Maxie's vaccinations became due, her owner's housing status was at risk. Through a referral to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, Maxie's vet costs were covered, helping her owner maintain housing and the bond they share.Feeding Pets of the Homeless invites the community to honor veterans by supporting those who face homelessness with their pets. Contributions ensure that veterans have the support they need to care for their pets and move toward stability.For more information on how to help, please visit petsofthehomeless or email Feeding Pets of the Homeless at ...

