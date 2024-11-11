GLAZER CAPITAL EXPANDS INVESTMENT TEAM WITH NEW HIRE IN LONDON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glazer Capital, LLC, a global firm primarily focused on arbitrage and event-driven investing, with approximately $2 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that Richard

Payman has joined its investment team. Mr. Payman, a former Director at European investment bank, Berenberg, specializes in European M&A

and event-driven situations and will be based in Glazer Capital's recently established

London office.



Richard Payman, Glazer Capital

Paul Glazer, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Glazer Capital, stated, "We're excited to bring Richard onboard and believe he can help drive value for our investors and our business. Richard's expertise in the UK and European event-driven landscape, derived from his sell-side experience, will significantly strengthen our team's existing capabilities in these regions."

Mr. Payman commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity to join Glazer Capital's investment team. Over the years, I've had the privilege of working with the Glazer team and witnessed the firm's growth firsthand. I'm thrilled to be part of this next chapter."



Before joining Glazer Capital, Mr. Payman worked at Joh, Gossler & Co. KG, a boutique European investment bank for 10 years, where he co-headed the European arbitrage team and helped build a market leading franchise in Europe specializing in event-driven situations. Mr. Payman also spent two years at UBS in London where he was responsible for the European arbitrage product. He holds both a BSc and Masters from The University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).

About Glazer Capital

Glazer Capital, LLC is a New York City-based, global investment management firm founded by Paul J. Glazer. Glazer Capital started investing in 1999 with a clear objective – to generate absolute returns across all market environments while treating its investors, partners and team members with respect and integrity. The firm's investment strategies are guided by its deep expertise in arbitrage and focus on risk management. Since its founding, the firm has grown to approximately $2 billion in assets under management.

Media Contacts

Deana Reyes

Glazer Capital, LLC

[email protected]

Shaina Lamb / Jeff Siegel

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]



SOURCE Glazer Capital, LLC

