Osaic Welcomes Nova Wealth

PHOENIX, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, ("Osaic"), one of the nation's largest wealth management platforms, today announced the addition of Nova Wealth, an independent wealth manager based in Buffalo,

N.Y., with $180 million in client assets under administration. This addition contributes to the growth of Osaic's wealth management network, which includes approximately 11,000 professionals, 270 financial institutions, and more than $653 billion in assets under administration.

Led by Elizabeth Evanisko, CRC®; Jeffrey Gelormini; and Brett Komm, CSSCS, CRC®, Nova Wealth brings a deep expertise in retirement income distribution planning to help clients create specialized retirement income plans that align with their clients' specific goals and risk tolerance. Nova Wealth's wide range of services include investments, financial planning and insurance.

"Osaic is committed to partnering with advisors and providing technology, resources, and expertise so they can focus on their clients and their business," said Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Osaic. "We are honored to welcome Nova Wealth to Osaic, where they will join one of the nation's largest networks of financial professionals and a thriving community dedicated to growth and collaboration."

"By joining Osaic, we're gaining even more independence, allowing us to more effectively choose the financial planning tools and resources that work best for our clients in helping them reach their goals," said Elizabeth Evanisko, CRC®, Co-founder and Wealth Manager at Nova Wealth.

"Retirees today are seeking solid financial planning that considers their lifestyle and prioritizes their goals," said Jeffrey Gelormini, Co-founder and Wealth Manager at Nova Wealth. "Osaic provides the robust resources needed to provide best-in-class financial planning services to our clients."

This announcement follows Osaic revealing key upgrades and advanced features to its retirement income planning tool, NextPhase , earlier this year. To learn more about additional resources Osaic provides financial professionals, please visit: .

To learn more about Nova Wealth, visit their website at .

About Osaic

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic's mission is to empower entrepreneurial advisors to build thriving businesses and fulfill their clients' dreams. Visit to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc., Osaic Institutions, Inc., Osaic FA, Inc., and Osaic FS, Inc. broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., and Osaic Advisory Services, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

