Cherry Bekaert Launches New Website For Enhanced User Experience

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm), a top accounting and advisory firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revamped website .

The redesigned website boasts innovative new features that prioritize client needs and improve the user experience. With better navigation and search abilities, a refined personalization engine, and mobile-friendly design, the website provides a seamless browsing experience for visitors.

Key Features of the New Website

Cherry Bekaert's redesigned website marks a significant milestone, emphasizing the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in a dynamic industry landscape. With enhanced performance and faster load times, the new site advances Cherry Bekaert's mission to guide clients toward growth and success.

Improved User Experience: The Firm has upgraded to a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for a more user-friendly experience and strengthens accessibility for our users.

Mobile Optimization: A responsive-first design provides users access to the full range of features from any device, including desktops, tablets, and mobiles.

Personalized Content: With the implementation of a personalization engine, soon the Firm can tailor the website content to best meet the needs and preferences of its clients. Enhanced Analytics: The upgraded analytics capabilities will boost insights so the Firm can tailor content to best engage its visitors and deliver optimal value to customers.

Investment in Innovation

The improved website marks a significant milestone, reflecting the Firm's commitment to evolving and maintaining a competitive edge in a dynamic industry landscape. The Firm's investment in this redesign underscores our dedication to providing a more compelling client experience, aligning the website with its brand, purpose and strategy. With enhanced performance, faster load times and more efficient management, the new site is a vital step forward in the Firm's mission to guide clients toward growth and success.

This launch goes beyond aesthetics; it represents the Firm's renewed focus on innovation and client-centricity. Cherry Bekaert is committed to continuously enhancing its services and anticipating industry trends to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

About Cherry Bekaert

Cherry Bekaert, ranked among the largest assurance, tax, and advisory firms in the U.S., serves clients across industries in the U.S. and internationally. "Cherry Bekaert" is the brand name under which Cherry Bekaert LLP and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC is not a licensed CPA firm. Cherry Bekaert LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services, and Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide business advisory and non-attest services spanning the areas of transaction advisory, risk and accounting advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, and tax. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. For more details, visit .

