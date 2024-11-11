(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prime Logo

Prime Dental Hosts“SmilesGiving” 2024 to Provide Quality Dental Care for Underserved Communities

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pembroke Pines, FL – October 11, 2024 – Prime Dental proudly announces the return of SmilesGiving, an annual event offering free, high-quality dental care to underserved members of the community. Scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 9 AM to 3 PM at 10051 Pines Blvd, Suite C, SmilesGiving addresses the essential need for accessible dental services.

SmilesGiving was founded by Dr. Jessica Rivas-Plata and Fedor Palacios to address the lack of dental services available to economically disadvantaged community members. Attendees can receive a range of vital treatments-including cleanings, check-ups, and extractions-without cost, in a compassionate, professional setting.

“Our mission is simple yet essential: to bring smiles to those in need, this initiative is our way of giving back” says Dr. Rivas-Plata.“SmilesGiving is about more than dental care-it's about restoring confidence and ensuring that oral health is accessible to everyone.”

The event represents Prime Dental's commitment to improving lives and promoting health across Pembroke Pines. Community support and sponsorship opportunities are warmly welcomed to help expand SmilesGiving's reach and impact.

Event Details:

●Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

●Time: 9 AM – 3 PM

●Location: Prime Dental, 10051 Pines Blvd Suite C, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors

SmilesGiving 2024 is made possible by the support of our international and National sponsors:

●Publix

●Henry Schein

●Calvary Chapel

●PureLife Dental

●DDS Dental

●Torch Dental

●Our City

Watch SmilesGiving in Action

For highlights and inspiring moments from last year's event, check out these videos on YouTube:

●SmilesGiving 2023 Highlights ( )

●Prime Dental Community Impact ( )

About Prime Dental

Located in Pembroke Pines, Prime Dental is an innovative, patient-centered practice offering dental implants , cosmetic dentistry , and general dental services . Known for its welcoming & exclusive atmosphere, advanced technology, and world-class service, Prime Dental has a dedicated team of professionals committed to serving the community.

For more information, media inquiries, or to discuss sponsorship, please contact:

Fedor Palacios, Co-Owner/Office Manager

Phone: (754) 300-8929

Email: ...

Website:

Join us at SmilesGiving 2024 to support this transformative cause and help bring healthy smiles to our community!

Fedor Palacios

Prime Dental

+1 754-300-8929

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Prime Dental's "Smilesgiving" Charity Event

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.