Future Of U.S. Edge Science & Technology Hinges On New RISE Initiative In Executive Office Of The President

President-elect Donald should establish Research and Innovation at the Scientific Edge (RISE) program within the Executive Office of the President (EOP).

- Daniel“Rags” Ragsdale

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the U.S. faces a historic moment for scientific discovery, a coalition of advocates call on President-elect Donald Trump to establish RISE-Research and Innovation at the Scientific Edge-within the Executive Office of the President (EOP). This unprecedented program would bring Edge Science and Technology (Edge S&T) under the direct guidance of the White House, giving U.S. scientists and technologists the permission, priority, and purpose to explore the farthest frontiers of knowledge and drive transformational advancements for the nation's well-being and security.

RISE would allow the White House to harness the country's untapped potential in areas often sidelined by traditional scientific approaches but critical for national priorities. The program would encompass fields previously considered beyond the realm of possibility in the U.S. – but that our adversaries are actively developing – including remote viewing, micro-PK (psychokinesis), time-agnostic cryptography, evidence-based tools drawing from spiritual and indigenous insights, and an array of technologies inspired by unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). Advocates argue that the U.S. can overcome obstacles and stigma surrounding unconventional research with the benefit of Chief Executive support, allowing the U.S. to develop game-changing advantages in everything from national security to human resilience.

“During my more than 30 years in national security, too many times we were surprised by things that others claimed could never happen,” RISE advocate and retired CIA executive Carmen Medina said.“The best way to prevent that in the future in the science and technology domains is to have a dedicated program to scan the horizon for new discoveries.”

RISE initiator and technology consultant Dr. Julia Mossbridge added,“In the small, secretive, and under-funded pockets of Edge S&T, it's clear that humanity is on the edge of phenomenal discoveries. We need to get humble quickly and build an open, expanded Edge S&T ecosystem, starting at the top.”

RISE is positioned to redefine scientific and technological boundaries by engaging diverse collaborators, including academic institutions, non-profits, faith-based organizations, small and large businesses, and government agencies. RISE's mission includes three primary goals: to elevate national well-being through transformative Edge S&T health innovations, create an inclusive and open ecosystem that fosters groundbreaking research in Edge S&T, and invest strategically in Edge S&T programs that address emerging U.S. priorities. By uniting experts and pioneers from these varied sectors, RISE will enable America to face future challenges with a robust toolkit of previously underexplored capacities, such as supernormal human capabilities, advanced energy and propulsion research, artificial superintelligence (ASI), and consciousness studies.

The RISE initiative is especially critical, advocates note, given the rapid advancements in Edge S&T by foreign governments. RISE will address an urgent need for competitive research, as recent reports reveal that nations like China have surged ahead, investing heavily in quantum computing, photonics, and other advanced fields. For example, China's public investment in quantum technology now totals $15.3 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in the U.S., underscoring a critical need for the U.S. to prioritize its efforts in advanced science and technology research.

RISE also aims to break through the entrenched barriers that hinder innovation in edge sciences. Current challenges include a long-standing stigma against unconventional ideas, strict in-group gatekeeping, and extensive overclassification, which limits researchers' access and prevents them from sharing their findings with the broader community. Furthermore, by incorporating indigenous knowledge and spiritual insights, RISE will open new avenues for understanding resilience, human potential, and ways of thinking that could drive positive societal impacts and solutions to future crises.

As advocates argue, creating RISE within the EOP would echo a critical lesson from the 1960s space race, when the Executive Office led the charge toward extraordinary achievements under high-stakes competition. Today, faced with similarly high-stakes challenges in Edge S&T, RISE advocates believe the nation again needs the bully pulpit of the White House to propel the U.S. toward transformative innovations and secure its future in the global landscape of scientific and technological leadership.

“The time has come to give edge science and technology the permission, priority, and significance it deserves,” said Daniel“Rags” Ragsdale, a former Federal official.“We must empower our best minds to rise to this challenge-expanding the boundaries of knowledge for the benefit of the public and national security.”

RISE: Research and Innovation at the Scientific Edge is a proposed nonpartisan program, supported in their personal capacities by Julia Mossbridge, Ph.D., Chitra Sivanandam, Daniel“Rags” Ragsdale, Ph.D., and Carmen Medina. The team is gathering signatures to raise awareness for the effort: .

