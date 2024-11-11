NPI Welcomes The New Trump Administration, Poised To Expand Health And Wellness Product Launches Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a new administration setting the stage for growth and innovation, Nutritional Products International (NPI) remains at the forefront, empowering and wellness brands worldwide to break into the highly competitive U.S. and find their perfect partner in NPI.“We are thrilled to welcome you, Donald Trump, as our next president,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, a leading global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fla.As companies globally face challenges navigating logistics, sales, and FDA approval, NPI offers a clear, efficient pathway to success.“We support brands looking to launch in the U.S. by managing every aspect of their product entry,” said Gould.“This new era brings both challenges and exciting opportunities, and NPI is here to guide companies in making a seamless transition into the U.S. market.”From regulatory compliance to warehousing and logistics, NPI understands the intricacies of launching products within the U.S. health and wellness sector, providing manufacturers with the expert support they need to thrive without inflating costs.NPI's approach is powered by Gould's innovative“Evolution of Distribution” platform, an all-encompassing system designed to help brands reach American consumers. This proprietary model integrates critical services including:- Exporting- Logistics- FDA regulatory compliance- Sales- Marketing“This platform offers a cost-effective, turnkey solution for companies to launch or expand their presence in the U.S.,” Gould explained.“With NPI as a trusted partner, manufacturers avoid common pitfalls and gain a streamlined pathway to growth.”More About NPI and Mitch GouldFounded by Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing expert, NPI specializes in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. Gould, known as a visionary leader, has a track record of helping brands find success in the U.S. market. As part of a“Powerhouse Trifecta” in the early 2000s, he helped launch over 150 products on Amazon's burgeoning health and wellness category. His experience and expertise have made him a go-to resource for companies seeking sustainable U.S. market entry.As the new administration looks to foster growth, NPI stands ready to support the brands poised to make a significant impact on American consumers.For more information about Nutritional Products International and Mitch Gould, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 561-544-0719

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.