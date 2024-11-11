Game Lounge Claims Top Honours At SBC Awards Latinoamérica And EGR Italy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yamil Fernandez, Head of LATAM, Game Lounge

Corrado Nizza, CasinoItaliani Affiliate Site Manager

Tomas Jira, Philip Gustafsson and Tommie Sörhall celebrating the SBC Game Lounge win

iGaming affiliate wins Casino Affiliate of the Year at SBC Awards Latinoamérica and makes history as first Casino Affiliate Award winner at EGR Italy.

- Yamil Fernandez, Head of LATAM, Game LoungeVALLETTA, MALTA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Game Lounge has secured a landmark achievement by winning Casino Affiliate of the Year at the prestigious SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2024, followed by triumph as Casino Affiliate at the EGR Italy Awards. These back-to-back wins across two continents firmly establish Game Lounge as one of the world's foremost iGaming affiliate powerhouses, demonstrating the company's global reach and excellence in diverse markets. The awards cement its position as a global leader in iGaming affiliation.The SBC Awards Latinoamérica victory – announced on 31 October at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – marked a significant milestone during the fourth edition of the awards ceremony. The event, part of the SBC Summit Latinoamérica held from 29-31 October, celebrated outstanding achievements in the Latin American gaming and betting industry, with Game Lounge recognised for its exceptional performance across seven countries in the region.Yamil Fernandez, Head of LATAM for Game Lounge, commented: "When asked about the key to our success, my answer is always: passion. At Game Lounge, we're deeply committed to our product and to delivering the very best to our partners and audience. Receiving the SBC Latinoamérica award for Best Affiliate in LATAM is a tremendous honour and a testament to our dedication since adding this region to our company's portfolio. We now have a presence in seven countries, offering tailored platforms with unique content for each market. This recognition fuels our motivation to continue striving for excellence. As Head of LATAM, I couldn't be prouder of our team, made up of talented professionals from across the continent."Game Lounge's success extended to Europe where, earlier in October, the company achieved another milestone by winning the Casino Affiliate award at the EGR Italy Awards, held on 16 October in Rome. This achievement highlighted the company's excellence in the Italian iGaming market through CasinoItaliani, which delivers innovative, user-focused content that empowers players to navigate the dynamic world of online casinos.The EGR Italy Awards, hosted at the renowned Rome Cavalieri, spotlight excellence in the Italian online gaming sector, bringing together top operators, affiliates and service providers to celebrate industry achievements across 26 categories. Known for its rigorous, third-party adjudication process overseen by accounting giant Deloitte, the annual Awards represent highly prized recognition within the Italian iGaming community.Corrado Nizza, CasinoItaliani Affiliate Site Manager, said: "We at CasinoItaliani are truly honoured to be recognised as the Casino Affiliate of the Year by the EGR Italy Awards. This award serves as a great motivator for us to continue pushing the boundaries and providing the best possible platform for Italian casino enthusiasts."CasinoItaliani provides Italian players with a vast range of resources for informed, enjoyable and secure gaming, including casino reviews, bonus comparisons and in-depth game guides. In the past year, the platform has achieved notable success with its user tools, including a unique bonus calculator and casino comparator, which make finding the best promotions and comparing casino features simple. With an active community that includes Italy's largest affiliate YouTube channel – currently boasting almost 3,000 subscribers and consistently high engagement – CasinoItaliani delivers content that is both informative and engaging, driving an average of 4,500 monthly clicks and setting a high standard within the market.These dual victories in Latin America and Italy underscore Game Lounge's exceptional year of growth and innovation. Both awards reflect the company's commitment to excellence, local market understanding, and ability to deliver outstanding value to partners and players alike in diverse global markets.Find out more about Game Lounge at andFor more information about SBC Awards Latinoamérica visit:

