BIMTECH welcomes Tapan Singhel MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz as “Professor of Practice (Honorary)” to inspire young business leaders

Bengaluru, 8th November 2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) Greater Noida, a leading Business School in India, is delighted to announce the appointment of Tapan Singhel, a distinguished leader in the insurance industry, as "Professor of Practice (Honorary)". This esteemed position is conferred to honor his outstanding contributions to the insurance industry and dedication to knowledge sharing and mentorship.



The ceremony warmly welcomed Tapan Singhel, CEO of Bajaj Allianz, to an enthusiastic audience that included students, faculty, industry leaders, and key dignitaries. Among those present were Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director; Dr. Pankaj Priya, Deputy Director & Dean Academics; Dr. A.V. Shukla, Registrar; and Prof. Pratik Priyadarshi, Chairperson of the Insurance Business Management Program.



Following the event Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, stated “Today, it is both a privilege and a pleasure to welcome Mr. Tapan Singhel, a leader of exceptional caliber, to the BIMTECH community as Professor of Practice (Honorary). As a leader who has redefined standards in the insurance industry we are sure that your presence at our campus will inspire the next generation of leaders in Insurance Business Management, equipping them with the knowledge and vision to drive meaningful change in an ever-evolving landscape. Having you as “Professor of Practice (Honorary)” reflects not only our deep admiration for your achievements but also our aspiration for you to serve as a beacon of knowledge and guidance to our students. Your commitment to improving people’s lives and to fostering trust within the community aligns perfectly with our mission at BIMTECH.”



Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance stated “It’s remarkable to see BIMTECH alumni rising to leadership positions, even reaching CEO roles within the industry. This stands as a testament to the quality of education and opportunities that the institute provides. BIMTECH truly prepares its students for a successful future. However, as technology advances, it’s essential to question how we continue to add value. Institutions and Professors play an irreplaceable role in developing critical thinking, empathy, and problem-solving skills, qualities that no technology can replicate. I’m excited to see BIMTECH students go beyond academics to become innovators and leaders in their own right.”



The presence of Tapan Singhel at BIMTECH marks a momentous occasion for the institute, providing students with a unique opportunity to learn from a leader who has profoundly impacted the financial and insurance sectors.



Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.







