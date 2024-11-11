IHCL AND TATA STRIVE PARTNER WITH TRIPURA TRIBAL AREAS AUTONOMOUS DISTRICT COUNCIL TO LAUNCH A SKILL CENTRE IN TRIPURA

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, NOVEMBER 8, 2024: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, along with Tata STRIVE announced a strategic partnership with Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to uplift the underserved youth in Tripura. The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Khumulwng, West Tripura, dedicated to building career pathways in hospitality sector for local youth and driving sustainable development in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, IHCL said, “Guided by our ESG+ framework of Paathya and our commitment to giving back to the society, this skill development program aims to bridge the employability gap in hospitality by empowering economically and socially disadvantaged youth. By equipping Tripura’s tribal youth with industry-relevant skills, we are opening doors to meaningful careers and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the region.”

Following the success of the Hospitality CoE in Kamrup, Assam, this initiative will offer a comprehensive curriculum, with a focus on hands-on experience and industry-relevant skills development, in entry-level courses in Food & Beverage Service, Housekeeping Operations, Front Office, and Kitchen.



At the occasion of signing the MOU between IHCL, TTAADC and Tata STRIVE, Mr. Ameya Vanjari, Vice President and COO, Tata STRIVE said, “We are thrilled to establish the Centre of Excellence for Hospitality Skills in Tripura, with a dedicated focus on empowering tribal youth. This collaboration between industry, TTAADC, and Tata STRIVE presents an incredible opportunity for the state's youth to gain valuable skills and embark on promising careers in the hospitality sector."

The program aims to prepare local youth for careers in hospitality, providing hands-on training tailored to industry standards.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya DebBarma, Honourable Chairman, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, added, “We are delighted to partner with IHCL and Tata STRIVE to bring valuable skills training to the youth of Tripura. This Centre of Excellence will be a major step in preparing our local talent to thrive in the hospitality industry.”







