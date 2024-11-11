Mahindra Lifespaces secures 37-acre mega-deal in Bhandup

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 8, 2024 – Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, today announced a joint development with GKW Ltd for a 37-acre land parcel in Bhandup, Mumbai. This land parcel will have a development potential of around 3.6 million square feet.



In line with its strategic vision, this deal bolsters MLDL’s presence in Mumbai. It will be one of the largest urban mixed-use developments for MLDL, primarily focused on the residential segment, along with supporting commercial and retail components.



Situated in Bhandup, one of Mumbai's most dynamic real estate suburbs, the location offers excellent connectivity to commercial hubs and easy access to the rest of the city via the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, the Eastern Express Highway, as well as excellent train and metro connectivity.



Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said "This strategic development in Bhandup reinforces our goal of expanding Mahindra Lifespaces’ footprint in Mumbai. The project aligns with our vision to achieve 5x growth while remaining committed to innovative designs, sustainability, and creating vibrant communities. With its scale and prime location, this project marks a significant chapter in our journey forward."





MENAFN11112024005232011781ID1108872308