Volkswagen India announces ‘The Big Rush’ year-end celebrations with exciting customer benefits

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India has announced the commencement of its year-end celebrations, ’The Big Rush’ that will offer customers exciting benefits through to the new year. Set to commence on November 09, 2024, ‘The Big Rush’ campaign promises to elevate the joy of owning a Volkswagen, ensuring a delightful experience for every buyer.



Customers can avail exciting benefits on purchase and service across dealerships, up to the new year. Value oriented benefits will include exciting deals for ownership, giving consumers yet another reason to celebrate the year-end with India’s leading line-up of 5-star GNCAP safety rated, German-engineered, fun to drive cars from Volkswagen. Customers can also experience peace of mind with extended warranty options and comprehensive service packages at attractive prices.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, we have always strived to deliver delight through our products and services. We are making the year-end even more special with exciting benefits on offer in ‘The Big Rush’ celebrations. Building on the sales momentum recorded so far, we are looking at sustaining market excitement through attractive benefits that will amplify the joy of owning a Volkswagen.”



Building on the strong market acceptance of its leading premium product offerings, the brand has recently recorded its highest ever monthly sales for the Virtus in October 2024, while also crossing the significant all-time sales milestones of 50 000 units for Virtus. The ‘Big Rush’ extravaganza is available across Volkswagen dealerships in India and customers can visit their nearest showroom to explore the benefits or visit for more details.







MENAFN11112024005232011781ID1108872303