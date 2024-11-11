JD opens first Flagship store in MENA region at The Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- By Niggi) Dubai, UAE – 11 November 2024: Leading sports retailer, JD Sports, has officially opened its doors for customers in the UAE through their flagship store at The Dubai Mall. Spanning 5478sqft, the newly opened store offers the latest collection of sportswear from various global brands such as adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics and New Balance.

The store was inaugrated by the core leadership team of the GMG group including Mohamed A Baker, CEO, GMG Sports, Mohammed Bodiat – Senior Vice President, GMG Sports, Roy Nasrallah – Vice President of Marketing, GMG, and Pavol Bielik – General Manager of JD Sports ME. The brand offered an exclusive first look of the store for media and influencers on opening day with F&B from (Not) So Guilty and DJs playing tunes, alongside a vintage photobooth for shoppers to enjoy.



To celebrate this milestone, JD gave away exciting gifts with purchases for the first 100 customers, along with a special Nike footwear customization set up for customers to personalize their shoes. The pre-launch sale of the exclusive adidas Aruku shoes was the highlight of the opening day. Set to fully drop in 2025, the limited units that were available, flew off the shelves in no time. For those who couldn’t make it over the weekend, sneaker care brand Crep Protect will be offering complimentary sneaker cleaning services all day from November 15th to 17th.

The sportswear retailer offers customers exclusive “Only at JD’ products from some of the world’s largest brands. Roy Nasrallah – Vice President of Marketing, GMG, said “The opening of this store in the UAE at the iconic Dubai Mall is yet another milestone, highlighting our continued legacy and ambition for growth and innovation in the region.”



Pavol Bielik – General Manager of JD Sports ME, added, “The brand's expansion into the UAE is set to mark an exhilarating journey ahead fueled with passion and innovation. We take pride in being able to offer some of the most exclusive products across brands for consumers in this region.”



The store is open daily from 10am to 10pm, located on the Second Floor of The Dubai Mall, right next to Reel Cinemas. For more information, visit JD on Instagram @jdsportsme.





MENAFN11112024006198016801ID1108872260