GWC Wins Best Water Recycling Initiative Award

(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) November 2024 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region – has been announced winner of the Best Water Recycling Initiative Award for its Water Recycling System (Sewage Treatment Plant) in GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park during Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum 2024. Organized by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) as part of its National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed), the event was held on November 4-5, 2024. Syed Maaz, Chief Business Development Officer, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the company.



The Sewage Treatment Plant at GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park adheres to world-class standards for water treatment and sustainability best practices, effectively generating TSE Water (Treated Sewage Effluent) to irrigate plants and trees. Using TSE water for irrigation can improve soil fertility, reduce the need for chemical fertilizers, and conserve water resources, which aligns with Qatar’s sustainable development goals and promotes sustainable agricultural practices.



The Sewage Treatment Plant in Bu Sulba has produced a total of 268,195 m3 or 268,195,000 litres of water since the plant’s inception in September 2022 and all the recycled water was used for irrigating a total area of 20,766 m2 which consists of various trees, shrubs and grass. On Average, the plant generates up to 119,197 m3 of water yearly by using this process.



This prestigious award underscores GWC's position as a leader in sustainability, propelling the company to rank ninth regionally in the Transport and Logistics category on Forbes Middle East's 2024 Sustainability Leaders list, which recognizes 105 companies leading impactful sustainability initiatives across the region.





