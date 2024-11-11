Indian Doctors Conduct Liver Cancer and Gastroenterology Consultation & Training Camp in Tanzania at Muhimbili Hospital

(MENAFNEditorial) Muhimbili National Hospital, in collaboration with Global Medical assistance provider

Vaidam Health, will host a three-day medical camp offering specialized consultations

and training sessions from November 13th to 15th, 2024. During this event, two leading

experts from Fortis Hospital, Dr Gaurav Gupta, an Abdominal organ transplant

surgeon, and Dr Varun Ravindra Tadkalkar, a gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and

endoscopist, will provide consultation to patients in liver transplantation,

gastroenterology, and digestive disorders and train local doctors.



This camp marks a crucial step in establishing a liver transplant program at Muhimbili

Hospital through the recent collaboration between the Ministry of Health Tanzania and

Vaidam Health. During the three-day camp event, along with patient consultation by

Indian doctors and local doctors of Gastroenterology and Digestive Oncology,

Muhimbilli will receive essential pre- and post-transplant management guidelines and

ERCP/ EUS training sessions.



This joint initiative will also involve training local doctors in advanced liver surgeries,

setting up operating rooms, and establishing a liver transplant unit at Muhimbili Hospital

to provide transplant services within Tanzania in the near future. This development will

be especially beneficial for patients with acute liver failure, cirrhosis, and liver cancer

who currently must travel abroad for transplants.



Collaboration between the Ministry of Health—Gastro & Digestive Oncology Department

and Vaidam Health will empower Tanzanian medical professionals to better treat

complex liver cases, fostering knowledge-sharing between Indian and Tanzanian

healthcare teams. This partnership between the two nations aims to improve healthcare

services and strengthen bonds in the medical field, setting the stage for a brighter

healthcare future for Tanzania.



The first phase of this initiative will be held between 13th and 15th November at

Muhimbilli. Patients with liver and Gastrointestinal conditions like acute liver failure,

cirrhosis, liver cancer, Gallstones, pancreatic diseases, irritable bowel syndrome,

Gastroesophageal Reflux, bleeding, and many more complex issues can consult

leading Indian doctors during the clinic hours of Muhimbilli Hospital.



Vaidam Health is a global Medical assistance company that connects patients with

renowned hospitals worldwide and has supported over 100,000 patients from 125

countries. Vaidam specializes in providing consultation and advanced care treatment for

cancer, heart, joints, Neuro, spine surgery, and organ transplants. Since its inception, it

has organized 200 medical camps in more than 20 countries across the globe.

Contact (+255) 0760 140 948 to book a consultation with the top gastroenterologists

and liver doctors. The camp will be held at Muhimbili Hospital’s Upanga campus from

9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.



