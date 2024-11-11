Italy Cements its Position as a Leading Jewellery Exporter to the UAE reaching €736 million, capturing a 9% market share

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) 52 of Italy's top artisanal jewellers will present outstanding Made in Italy pieces at the Italian Pavilion during Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT)



Dubai, UAE - 11 November 2024: Italy has further reinforced its position as a top jewellery exporter to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), achieving notable growth in 2024. As the world’s third-largest supplier of jewellery to the UAE, Italy exported €736,005,004 of jewellery in 2024, reflecting a 7% increase in value from the previous year. This milestone growth secures Italy a 9% share of the UAE’s jewellery market, underscoring its role as a key contributor to the region’s luxury goods sector.



Over 50 of Italy’s premier jewellers will bring their exceptional Made in Italy designs to the distinguished Italian Pavilion. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will host the Italian Jewellery Lounge at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City. This elegant and inviting setting will facilitate connections between exhibitors and visitors, fostering new business opportunities while celebrating the rich legacy of Italian artistry.



The UAE stands as one of the most prominent markets for Italian luxury goods in the Middle East, bolstered by high GDP per capita, cultural affinity for gold, tax-free shopping, and a robust tourism and retail sector. According to the World Gold Council, the UAE ranks as the world’s fifth-largest market for gold jewellery, with an annual demand reaching nearly 40 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024, despite pressures from rising gold prices. Italy’s jewellery offerings, renowned for artisanal craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to quality, align seamlessly with the UAE’s appetite for luxury, where Italian designs continue to be celebrated for their elegance and innovation.



“Made in Italy is not just a mark of origin but a symbol of quality, craftsmanship, and tradition,” said Lorenzo Fanara, the Ambassador of Italy to the UAE. “Italy’s expanding presence in the UAE jewellery market affirms our commitment to excellence, which aligns with the UAE’s appreciation for luxury and fine craftsmanship. Italy is one of the main global suppliers of the UAE, highlighting our market strength. Being part of JGT Dubai highlights a commitment to nurturing long-standing trade relationships in this flourishing market.”



The Italian Pavilion at JGT Dubai will showcase the finest in Italian design and innovation, featuring a range from contemporary pieces to intricate, classic designs. Italian jewellers will also highlight sustainable sourcing practices that minimise waste and environmental impact, reflecting the sector's commitment to ethics and transparency. This dedication bolsters the environmental, economic, and social sustainability of Italian products, ensuring the “Made in Italy” reputation remains strong and innovative in the luxury market.



Notable Italian brands showcased at the Italian Pavilion include Alessi Domenico, renowned for its elegant designs that seamlessly blend tradition with modern aesthetics, and Lisa O. Jewels, an exuberant brand, infused with a fearless spirit, each piece redefining luxury with a playful twist. Joining them are Maria De Toni, renowned for sophisticated, timeless pieces that embody Italian heritage and contemporary design, draws inspiration from the ever-evolving beauty of nature, spirituality, and a deep passion for peace; La Prima Gioielli, specialising in meticulously crafted pieces rooted in Vicenza’s rich jewellery artistry, the enchanting Bloomy collection draws inspiration from the legendary flowers of the Tuscan hills, capturing the moon’s light and magic to bring joy and beauty to each design; and Giordini Jewels, recognised for its luxurious designs that showcase a harmonious blend of passion and precision.



“The Italian Trade Agency is proud to champion Italian jewellers in connecting with key UAE and Middle Eastern buyers,” said Valerio Soldani, The Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE. “With Italian jewellery exports to the UAE reaching €736 million this year, the UAE remains a strategic destination for Made in Italy creations. JGT Dubai offers an invaluable platform to enhance these relationships, showcase our industry’s innovations, and illustrate the enduring appeal of Italian craftsmanship in the UAE.”



Visitors to the Italian Pavilion will have the chance to experience Italy’s unique blend of heritage and modernity, with jewellery that captures timeless elegance and cutting-edge style. Italian exhibitors at JGT Dubai will offer an exclusive look at collections that blend tradition with forward-thinking design, appealing to luxury connoisseurs and setting a benchmark for fine jewellery in the region.





