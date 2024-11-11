BKN301 Group hosts roadshows to advance financial inclusion and fintech innovation across EMEA region

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) November 11, 2024: BKN301 Group, a London-based leader in digital payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions in the EMEA region, is organising a series of roadshows to drive financial inclusion by showcasing innovative fintech solutions in BaaS, payment accounts, Payments-as-a-Service, and digital wallets.



Following the success of its inaugural roadshow held in Qatar (Middle East) earlier this year and a more recent one in Tbilisi – Georgia (Europe) in partnership with British Embassy Tbilisi, National Bank of Georgia, Banking Association of Georgia and Fintech Association of Georgia (FIA), BKN301 is all set to host another event in Cairo, Egypt in 2025.



These events aim to educate local stakeholders about the transformative potential of advanced digital payment solutions that are tailored to meet diverse market needs. During the roadshows, the company’s BaaS Orchestrator was introduced to the regional markets, contributing to the ongoing growth of the EMEA BaaS ecosystem. Growth in the EMEA BaaS ecosystem, driven by increasing demand for innovative financial solutions, is projected to reach USD 14.72 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 26.60% during the forecast period 2024-2029.

The events convened fintech industry experts and banking representatives to explore the dynamic potential of digital payments landscape, empowering local businesses and financial institutions, while fostering a collaborative environment that enhances the broader fintech ecosystem. The company aims to achieve similar outcomes through its upcoming roadshow in Egypt in 2025.



Stiven Muccioli, the Founder & CEO of BKN301 Group said: “At BKN301, we believe that financial inclusion is integral to catalysing the economic development of nations and are committed to empowering nations, ensuring that their ambitious vision and goals are within reach. The EMEA region is home to a highly dynamic and tech-savvy young population that is eager to leverage the potential of the latest technologies. This is critical to the growth of the regional financial sector, where both individuals and businesses can thrive by adopting cutting-edge fintech solutions. Through these roadshows, we hope to provide vital insights and resources that will enable businesses to harness advanced technologies, thereby driving innovation and growth.”



The roadshows highlight BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator, tailored to meet the unique demands of the regional markets, further reaffirming the company’s dedication to advancing financial inclusion through educational initiatives. Such trailblazing initiatives, in addition to an exemplary array of products and services, set the organisation as a pioneer within the EMEA regions’ BaaS domains.





MENAFN11112024003685011158ID1108872149