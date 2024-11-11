Texas Tech University College Of Health & Human Sciences Hospitality & Retail Mgt Unveils Shopper Sciences Credentials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empower CPG, hospitality, and retail teams with Texas Tech's Shopper SciencesTM Stackable Credentials, fostering a future-ready, skilled workforce.

- Scott Matthews, CEO, Learning EvolutionLUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Tech University College of & Human Sciences | Hospitality & Retail Management Department Unveils Shopper SciencesTM Stackable Credentials & Corporate Sponsorship Program for Sustainable Growth and SuccessTexas Tech University, in collaboration with Learning Evolution, a leader in corporate training and development, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Shopper SciencesTM Stackable Credentials and Corporate Sponsorship Program. This groundbreaking initiative equips consumer package goods (CPG), hospitality and retail organizations to excel by embedding continuous learning and strategic development into their corporate DNA, cultivating a dynamic, future-ready workforce.In today's fast-evolving business landscape, organizations that prioritize growth and innovation position themselves to thrive. The Shopper SciencesTM Stackable Credentials program offers both colleges and companies the essential tools and frameworks to foster a culture of learning, adaptation and growth at every level. Designed with Texas Tech faculty, industry experts and powered by Learning Evolution, this program offers tiered sponsorship opportunities for organizations of all sizes and budgets. The **Bronze level**, for instance, provides five employee seats and access to courses in Retail Data, Retail Analytics and Leadership and coming soon AI for CPG courses, all for a $5,000 annual investment. Each sponsorship level includes personalized learning plans, exclusive access to industry experts, Texas Tech faculty and networking opportunities.“Through the Shopper SciencesTM program, we're creating an environment where CPG, Hospitality, and Retail organizations can truly invest in their future,” said Scott Matthews, CEO of Learning Evolution.“We designed this program to be dynamic and impactful-one that not only meets today's workforce needs but anticipates tomorrow's challenges. This is an exciting opportunity for colleges to partner with CPG and retail organizations to lead with learning and transform their people into a powerful, competitive advantage.”Dr. Robert Jones, Chairperson of the College of Health & Human Sciences | Hospitality & Retail Management at Texas Tech, echoed the enthusiasm:“At Texas Tech, we're committed to equipping the next generation of students to become leaders and professionals with the skills and mindset they need to succeed. This partnership with Learning Evolution allows us to bring a forward-thinking, industry-driven solutions to organizations ready to make strategic growth part of their core values. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on students, employees and the industry at large.”The Corporate Sponsorship Program is now available for organizations eager to lead their industry by fostering a workforce equipped for sustainable success. Ready to shape the future?Unlock the potential of your students, team and your organization. Join the Shopper SciencesTM Corporate Sponsorship Program today to invest in the success of tomorrow!For more information on the Shopper SciencesTM Stackable Credentials and Corporate Sponsorship Program, visit ( ) or contact:**Scott Matthews**CEO, Learning EvolutionEmail: ...Phone: (619) 848-1977Website:

