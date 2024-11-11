Chadian forces kill over 96 Boko Haram militants, injures 11 in clearance operation

(MENAFN) Chadian forces have killed at least 96 and wounded 11 others in a major military operation conducted in the Lake Chad region on Saturday. The operation, which continues, was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate insurgent groups operating in the area. The operation, led by Chadian troops, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides. According to General Issakh Acheikh, a spokesman for the Chadian army, the forces have also seized a variety of arms and equipment from the militants. Despite these successes, the operation has come at a heavy cost, with 15 Chadian killed and 32 others injured during the fighting.



This military action, known as "Haskanite," was launched following a deadly attack on a Chadian military base on Barkaram island, near the border with Nigeria, by Boko Haram militants in late October. The attack, which claimed the lives of more than 40 Chadian soldiers, prompted the government to escalate its efforts against the insurgent group. General Acheikh emphasized that the situation in the region is now "totally under control," though the operation is still ongoing as Chadian forces continue their mission.



The clearance operation in the Lake Chad region is part of Chad's broader strategy to eliminate Boko Haram and other militant groups that have long plagued the area. President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno of Chad described the operation as a necessary measure to remove Boko Haram militants from their strongholds in the region. The president stressed the importance of securing the area and preventing further attacks that threaten both national and regional security.



The operation comes at a critical time as Chad and its neighbors face growing threats from Boko Haram and its affiliates, who have been responsible for numerous attacks across the Lake Chad basin. As the conflict continues, the Chadian army remains committed to ensuring the safety and stability of the region, despite the heavy toll the operation has taken on its forces. The government has vowed to continue its offensive until the militants are fully defeated and removed from the area.

MENAFN11112024000045015839ID1108872038