Zelensky Commenting On Strike On Kryvyi Rih: Russia Only Seeks To Prolong War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia's goal is solely to extend the war, following a missile strike by Russian forces on Kryvyi Rih.

This statement was made on the President's page, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Kryvyi Rih. An ordinary five-story apartment building hit by Russian terrorists with a missile. The first to fifth floors of one of the stairwells were destroyed. So far, seven people have been reported injured, including two children. Emergency rescue operations are underway, with everything being done to save lives. People may still be trapped under the rubble," Zelensky noted.

The President emphasized that "every day, every night, Russia unleashes the same terror. More and more civilian objects are being targeted. Russia only wants to continue the war, and each of its strikes negates any claims of diplomacy from Russia."

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needs more weapons to defend against Russian terror and stronger global support to make diplomacy real and effective. Without decisive actions and strong support for Ukraine, Russia will have no motive to pursue peace but will instead continue seeking new targets.

