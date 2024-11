(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a nighttime on Zaporizhzhia, nine people, including four children, are currently hospitalized. Two of the children - a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old teenager - are in critical condition.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Nine individuals are in hospitals in Zaporizhzhia due to last night's attack on the regional center. Among them are four children. Two are in severe condition - a 4-year-old boy and a 17-year-old teenager," Fedorov wrote.

The overnight attack involved three FAB-500 bombs equipped with the Universal Gliding and Correction Module (UGCM) targeting residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. One of the bombs struck a car dealership, resulting in the death of a 71-year-old security guard. The other bombs hit a two-story building and an area near a five-story apartment building. A total of 22 people were reported injured due to the strikes.