German Chancellor Willing To Meet Putin To Discuss Ukraine War
Date
11/11/2024 7:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed on Monday that he would willing to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss with him the war on the Ukraine.
Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, Scholz said that "Yes, I decided to talk to the President of Russia at the right time. But I'm a responsible politician, I don't do it alone."
On when the discussions would be held, the Chancellor indicated that it would be "soon", reiterating the German stance on the necessity of ending the war.
Germany is second to the United States in terms of providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Scholz and Putin held talks in late 2022 after 10 months of the Ukraine-Russia war, which began in February of the same year. (end)
