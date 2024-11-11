Israel's Channel Tel Aviv considers "time-limited" ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) According to Israel's 12, Tel Aviv is considering a "time-limited" ceasefire in Lebanon, with ongoing discussions between the United States and Russia aimed at securing an agreement. U.S. pressure to end the conflict is intensifying.



The report reveals that Israeli of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer recently traveled to Washington to discuss a potential settlement on the northern front. While some members of the Israeli cabinet advocate for escalating military operations in southern Lebanon, others, including security officials, prefer pursuing a ceasefire.



Israel is also concerned about a possible UN Security Council resolution that could significantly restrict its military actions, particularly if the Council calls for a ceasefire in Gaza or imposes heavy limitations on Israeli operations. This concern is compounded by U.S. reluctance to veto such a resolution.



Israeli Army Radio reported that once operations in southern Lebanon conclude, the army plans to reinforce its presence along the border, prepared to respond to any Hezbollah activity with ground, air, and possible land operations, regardless of a formal ceasefire agreement.



Dermer is said to have secretly visited Russia last week to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah, though the details of these talks remain unclear. The report suggests that Russia may play a key role in negotiating the ceasefire. Additionally, Dermer is working with the U.S. to find a resolution for Lebanon.



Israeli Knesset member Moshe Saadeh indicated that a ceasefire could be reached within the next few weeks, according to *Yedioth Ahronoth*.

MENAFN11112024000045015687ID1108871878