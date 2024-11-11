MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TO ATTEND THE BAIRD 2024 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCE
Date
11/11/2024 7:01:48 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Montrose" or "MEG") (NYSE: MEG ) today announced
that the Company will attend the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. In conjunction with Montrose's attendance at this conference, the Company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of its website.
About Montrose
Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With ~3,400 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, environmental emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit .
Contact Information:
Investor Relations:
Adrianne D. Griffin
(949) 988-3383
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Sarah Kaiser
(225) 955-1702
[email protected]
SOURCE Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN11112024003732001241ID1108871870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.