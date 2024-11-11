Highway Holdings Declares $0.05 Cash Dividend Per Share Company Sets Dividend Record And Distribution Dates
Highway Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: HIHO , "the Company" or "Highway Holdings") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 24, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 12, 2024.
About Highway Holdings Limited
Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts and products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located
in Hong Kong
and its
manufacturing facilities
are located in
Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China. For more information, visit the Company's website at .
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, political and technological factors affecting the company's revenues, operations, markets, products and prices, and other factors discussed in the company's various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's annual reports on Form 20-F.
