Simitree Promotes Melynda Capps Lee To Vice President Of Operations And Growth Consulting

Hamden, CT, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of solutions for post-acute care organizations, announces the of Melynda Capps Lee, MBA, MA, to Vice President of Operations and Growth Consulting. This strategic appointment strengthens SimiTree's ability to deliver integrated solutions that connect client growth initiatives with operational excellence.

Melynda Lee brings over 8 years of experience as a SimiTree consulting leader and interim executive, where she has established herself as a nationally recognized expert in organizational leadership, strategic planning, and healthcare operations. Her unique background includes serving as a hospice administrator and home and community-based services (HCBS) development executive in Florida and Georgia for 8 years, as well as a decade of leadership experience with The New York Times Company as a marketing leader and publisher.

"Melynda's promotion represents our commitment to providing clients with seamlessly integrated solutions that bridge growth strategy and operational execution and excellence," says Rob Simione, Senior Vice President at SimiTree. "Her diverse experience in healthcare operations and strategic development makes her uniquely qualified to lead this critical integration of services for our clients."

Lee is a co-founder of the Greater Atlanta Hospice-Veteran Partnership and formerly served on the board and education committee for the Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. She holds an MBA and an MA in HR Development from Webster University, where she serves as adjunct faculty. Her continued professional development includes a Digital Marketing Certification from Cornell University (2017) and a certificate in Instructional Design from ATD (2019). She is one of SimiTree's Certified True Colors ® Facilitators, guiding client organizations in leadership development, communications, and team building. Lee regularly shares her knowledge as a faculty member at state and national association conferences, including NAHC and NHPCO, now collectively recognized as the National Alliance for Care at Home, where she serves in the mentoring program.

"I'm honored to take on this new role that will allow us to better serve our clients by approaching industry challenges with strategy and innovation,” said Lee. "Our goal is to provide healthcare organizations with holistic solutions that drive sustainable success through the integration of strategic growth initiatives and operational excellence, drawing from the unique value proposition of each organization to provide care for its community."

This appointment reflects SimiTree's ongoing commitment to enhancing its service offerings and delivering comprehensive support to healthcare organizations. By leveraging Lee's expertise in operations and growth strategy, SimiTree aims to strengthen its position as a leader in providing integrated solutions for the healthcare industry.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is the leading provider of tech-enabled specialty solutions, including revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, mergers and acquisitions, data analytics, and talent management for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. Our mission is to support providers through each phase of growth and patient care so they can scale and sustain their business, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the board.

Our comprehensive services encompass clinical, financial, and operational consulting and outsourced services like billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD), Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management. We also offer executive placement, interim leadership, retention consulting, mergers and acquisitions support, compliance assessments, risk mitigation plans, sales and growth training, benchmarking, and data analytics.

At SimiTree, we are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence, helping healthcare organizations optimize operations, enhance patient care, and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit .

