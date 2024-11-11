Sable Receives Additional Surface Results And Starts VTEM Survey At Its Copper Queen Project In British Columbia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received additional positive surface results from its 100% owned Copper Queen Project in west-central British Columbia (“Copper Queen” or the“Property”). In addition, the Company has initiated a 520km VTEM time-domain survey covering the main target areas on the Property. Highlights

An additional 40 previously unreported rock samples have been included in this new release along with results from the previously reported 97 rock samples that were collected within and around Breccias 1, 2, and 3 (see Figure 1).

New results include maximum values of 1.07 % Cu; 27.7 g/t Au; and 100 g/t Ag. Selected results for the present and previously reported sampling are contained in Table 1.

Cu, Ag, and local Au mineralization is associated with the matrix/cement of magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. A mineral assemblage including quartz, calcite, chlorite, chalcopyrite, and local bornite is observed. The highest grades of Au are reported from quartz veins located peripheral to the breccias. The veins contain pyrite and local chalcopyrite.

122 soil samples were collected on the upper plateau to the north of Breccias 2 and 3 (see Figure 2). The soil results suggest a northward extension of Breccia 3, and reveal at least three additional Cu anomalies (at >93rd percentile) that may represent mineralization concealed beneath soil cover. Sable's team has additionally identified four new out cropping occurrences of copper (Cu-oxide +/- chalcopyrite) mineralization. Results from these newly discovered occurrences remain pending and will be released when available.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated,“We are extremely pleased with the composite results of our 2024 field season. Breccias 1, 2, and 3 and the surrounding area is becoming a significant, large-scale Cu +/- Ag-Au target. The VTEM survey which is now underway is our next step to understanding the geometry and geophysical characteristics of these Cu-rich magmatic-hydrothermal breccias.”





Figure 1. Distribution of Cu values in out crop and float sampling within and around breccias 1, 2, and 3 at Copper Queen.





Figure 2. Location and Cu results for soil samples collected north of breccias 3 and 2. Multiple anomalous samples coincide with the extension of breccia 3 with at least three anomalous zones (shown circled in white) potentially indicating new mineralized zones beneath soil cover. VTEM survey Sable has contracted Geotech Ltd. (“Geotech”) to conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM) survey consisting of 520 line-kilometres along NS flight lines, covering and surrounding the surface expression of breccias 1, 2, 3 and 4 (see Figure 3). VTEM is a broadly used geophysical technique which has proven to be effective in revealing the subsurface extension of geological and mineralogical features associated with certain mineral deposit types. It is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies associated with sulphide minerals as well as for mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity associated with alteration haloes. The Company expects that results from the VTEM survey can map the geometry of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccias and that the resulting signature may be used to identify other targets within the survey grid. Geotech has already initiated data acquisition at Copper Queen and the results will be reported upon processing and interpretation of the geophysical data.





Figure 3. Planned VTEM survey (520km) covering breccias 1, 2, 3, and 4 Table 1. Selected results from sampling at Copper Queen, including previously released and recently received samples returning >0.1% Cu plus samples with <0.1% Cu but with high Ag, Au, and/or Mo. (Coordinates in NAD83-Zone 10).

Sample North East Elevation Type Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) K843595 5765162 334764 1,734 Float 11.05 0.027 10,750 4.73 K843513 5765332 334362 2,000 Float 41.7 0.091 10,250 1.79 K843554 5765253 335679 1,582 Outcrop 9.16 0.034 8,860 12.35 K843559 5765383 334532 1,961 Outcrop 9.45 0.03 7,190 1.1 K843269 5765385 335619 1,678 Float 9.58 0.084 6,680 2.64 K843552 5765300 335642 1,613 Outcrop 6.69 0.048 6,390 1.39 K843551 5765294 335657 1,598 Outcrop 4.82 0.035 6,340 4.47 K843606 5765055 334707 1,692 Outcrop 1.15 0.024 6,330 21.8 K843267 5765480 335474 1,773 Float 11.5 0.026 6,070 19.05 K843502 5765565 335092 1,908 Float 0.92 0.005 5,470 4.89 K843505 5765261 335605 1,642 Outcrop 4.16 0.022 5,200 4.82 K843332 5765324 334233 2,023 Outcrop 10.15 0.126 5,090 4.67 K843563 5765275 334552 1,889 Outcrop 2.03 0.065 5,040 22.3 K843334 5765302 334226 2,020 Outcrop 6.29 0.584 4,960 1.88 K843481 5765687 336290 1,600 Float 5.95 0.09 4,660 2.42 K843596 5765222 334245 1,936 Outcrop 83.7 7.58 4,340 31.9 K843588 5766076 336741 1,653 Float 3.84 0.046 4,320 3.47 K843553 5765303 335634 1,620 Outcrop 3.21 0.026 4,310 98.3 K843627 5765262 335606 1,663 Outcrop 2.13 0.005 4,230 4.41 K843697 5765370 334998 1,809 Outcrop 3.07 0.045 4,130 7.05 K843328 5765322 334385 1,987 Float 3.85 0.009 4,050 0.93 K843512 5765364 334437 2,002 Outcrop 9 0.029 4,020 1.63 K843560 5765386 334676 1,941 Outcrop 0.38 0.013 2,950 0.95 K843330 5765345 334284 2,016 Outcrop 1.76 0.127 2,940 2.15 K843611 5764832 335508 1,472 Float 4.69 0.009 2,590 22.3 K843266 5765475 335461 1,778 Outcrop 14.5 0.045 2,450 2.87 K843508 5765352 334488 1,953 Float 4.1 0.161 2,100 10.2 K843447 5765540 334906 1,932 Outcrop 5.48 0.167 2,080 4.33 K843743 5765442 334927 1,860 Outcrop 6.67 0.127 2,070 0.84 K843739 5765533 334903 1,934 Outcrop 43.6 27.7 1,965 13.1 K843510 5765346 334490 1,952 Float 4.18 0.104 1,695 2.3 K843626 5765403 335052 1,844 Float 2.72 0.012 1,565 1.45 K843272 5765341 334455 1,985 Outcrop 2.05 0.071 1,455 3.94 K843506 5765247 335606 1,592 Outcrop 1.55 0.009 1,335 1.06 K843268 5765498 335511 1,774 Outcrop 1.06 0.0025 1,300 1.71 K843326 5765363 334481 1,954 Outcrop 2.08 0.015 1,260 0.96 K843587 5766003 336612 1,632 Outcrop 62.9 7.67 292 12.8 K843450 5765423 335494 1,709 Outcrop 49.6 1.57 193 6.24 K843501 5765611 334947 1,862 Float 0.51 0.044 143 102.5 K843603 5765222 335489 1,572 Float 100 2.92 116 10.95 K843738 5765591 334331 2,007 Float 11 1.015 104.5 29.5 K843586 5765724 336315 1,604 Float 0.39 0.021 73.3 3,720 K843449 5765401 335441 1,712 Outcrop 11 0.591 51.1 71.2 K843448 5765362 335439 1,691 Outcrop 214 9.74 32.5 38.8 K843746 5765309 335283 1,704 Outcrop 21.4 1.785 22.4 33.8 K843607 5765212 334563 1,864 Outcrop 3.05 0.444 18.1 17.2



SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in British Columbia is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Kamloops with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Vancouver. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter one includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec; spectral data is sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE COPPER QUEEN PROJECT

Copper Queen is located 225km west of Williams Lake in Central Western BC, and 25km NW of Sable's Perk Rocky project. Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass (“Anaconda”) between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5 x 2km. Anaconda reported drilling 182m in two holes in 1969, however, Anaconda did not file detailed information about the drilling but reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% Cu in 6 to 25 meters intervals. Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119m on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly where Cu mineralization was observed but the results were not significant. Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne Minerals in 2011. No exploration activity has been performed at Copper Queen since 2011 and no mapping since the Anaconda times. Sable initially staked the Property in May 2024 and recently extended the Property to 13,880 hectares.

The Company notes that grab samples are selective by nature and therefore should not be understood as representative of the actual grades in the Property. Additionally, the Company clarifies that the historical Anaconda work on the Property is used only as a reference and that the original Anaconda reports or data have not been found.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Perk Rocky (10,475ha), Copper Queen (13,880ha) and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.

