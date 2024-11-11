Avalo Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the of immune dysregulation, today announced that Garry A. Neil, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, New York

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 3:35 PM ET

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York

Wednesday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at . The archived webcasts will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo's lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. Avalo also has two additional drug candidates, which include quisovalimab (anti-LIGHT mAb) and AVTX-008 (BTLA agonist fusion protein). For more information about Avalo, please visit .

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

...

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

...