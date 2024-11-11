Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Ann Arbor, MI, And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Courtney WhiteANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch in Ann Arbor, MI , offering pet owners the comfort and convenience of at-home care. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“It's my wish that every family in Ann Arbor becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”"I have been able to personally experience the peace, comfort, and benefits of a peaceful passing for my beloved pet in our home. IHE provides the support and meets the needs for both the pet and the owners. It allows physical and mental comfort for the pet. It provides security and support for the owner. There is significantly more personalized care and attention provided to both the pet and the owner. Allows the pet to pass with dignity and respect surrounded by those they love the most.," says Dr. Courtney White . Dr. White is a dedicated veterinarian providing compassionate, at-home end-of-life care for pets. Raised in Livonia, MI, Dr. White earned her Bachelor's in Zoology with a focus in Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology from Michigan State University in 2002, followed by her DVM from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2009. In 2010, she expanded her expertise by becoming a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner through the University of Tennessee.Dr. White's deep-rooted love for animals began with her father's influence, and her personal experience of providing a peaceful passing at home for her own 15-year-old Golden Retriever has shaped her dedication to helping other pets and their families experience comfort and dignity in their final moments.Dr. White services Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Canton, Livonia, Farmington, Waterford, West Bloomfield, South Lyon, New Hudson, Salem, Novi, Wixom, Northville, and the surrounding areasHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Ann Arbor, MI. Aftercare begins at $75 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 80 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

