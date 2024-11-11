Brazil’S Left-Wing President Extends Olive Branch To Religious Right

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is considering appointing an evangelical representative to a ministerial position.



This move aims to address two pressing issues for the government: improving relations with evangelical groups and appealing to female voters.



The shortlist of potential candidates includes Senator Eliziane Gama and Representative Benedita da Silva. Da Silva previously served as of Social Assistance and from 2003 to 2004 during Lula's first term.



The of Social Development, which oversees the Bolsa Família program, is a potential target for evangelical representation. This ministry is currently led by Senator Wellington Dias.



Silas Câmara, president of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, maintains a cautious stance. He emphasizes the need for more than just dialogue, calling for concrete changes in government attitudes.







Câmara points to recent events, including Donald Trump 's victory in the U.S. presidential race, as evidence of growing global conservatism. He suggests this trend should serve as a wake-up call for the Brazilian government.



Ministers Jorge Messias and Alexandre Padilha have been tasked with fostering connections with evangelical leaders. Messias, raised in a Baptist family, describes himself as a peacemaker in these discussions.



The government's outreach efforts come amid concerns about independent evangelical figures like Pablo Marçal. Marçal's potential candidacy for the 2026 presidential election has raised eyebrows within established evangelical circles.



Representative Otoni de Paula views a potential ministerial appointment as an opportunity for evangelical lawmakers to shape public policy. He stresses that such an appointment would not guarantee support for Lula 's re-election bid in 2026.



This strategic move by Lula's administration reflects a nuanced approach to navigating Brazil's complex political and religious landscape. The government seeks to balance its progressive agenda with the interests of influential evangelical groups.

MENAFN11112024007421016031ID1108871805