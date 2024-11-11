Mexico’S 2025 Economic Package: Fiscal Consolidation In A Tight Spot

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's faces a challenging landscape in 2025, with the aiming for fiscal consolidation amid slowing growth.



The International Monetary Fund projects economic growth to decelerate from 3.2% in 2023 to 1.5% in 2024, and further to 1.3% in 2025.



The upcoming 2025 Economic Package, due by November 15, presents a significant challenge for President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration.



The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit while grappling with increasing public spending pressures and stagnant revenues.



The IMF notes that economic activity is moderating, with private consumption and investment decelerating and employment growth slowing.







Despite these challenges, Mexico maintains strong macroeconomic policies and institutional frameworks, including a flexible exchange rate regime and a credible inflation targeting system.

Mexico's Economic Outlook

Inflation pressures are receding, and the central bank, Banxico , has begun gradually easing monetary policy. The IMF expects inflation to reach Banxico's 3% target by 2025.



However, the fiscal deficit is projected to increase substantially in 2024, potentially raising gross public sector debt to about 58% of GDP.



The authorities plan to initiate fiscal consolidation in 2025, aiming to lower the deficit to below 3% of GDP over the medium term. This consolidation is expected to be sizeable and front-loaded, necessary to stabilize debt and safeguard fiscal sustainability.



Experts stress the importance of a comprehensive tax reform to boost non-oil revenues and improve tax administration. They also emphasize the need to protect investments in infrastructure, health, and social assistance while pursuing fiscal consolidation.



The IMF recommends a gradual and data-dependent approach to monetary easing. It also suggests enhancements in Banxico's communication to improve monetary policy effectiveness.



Mexico's economic outlook for 2025 hinges on successfully balancing fiscal consolidation with maintaining growth and social programs. The government's approach to this delicate balancing act will shape the country's economic trajectory in the coming years.

