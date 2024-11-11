Israeli media reports suggest that Israel is considering "time-limited" ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli reports suggest that Israel is considering a "time-limited" ceasefire in Lebanon, raising questions about the underlying reasons for this potential shift. This comes as Israel engages in ongoing talks, including visits to the U.S. and Russia, with increasing American pressure to end the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.



Israeli Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer reportedly traveled to Washington to discuss a potential resolution for the northern front. At the same time, some Israeli cabinet members are pushing for further military action in southern Lebanon, against the wishes of the security establishment, which favors a ceasefire.



The move to consider a temporary halt in fighting is largely driven by concerns over a possible UN Security Council resolution that could impose significant restrictions on Israeli military operations. There is also fear that such a resolution might call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza or impose broader limits on Israel's military activities. Moreover, Israeli officials are concerned that the U.S. might not use its veto power to protect Israel’s interests.



Channel 12 reported that these concerns are amplified by mounting political pressure from the Biden administration, which could increase further if Donald Trump wins the presidency again, as both sides aim to prevent further escalation on Israel's northern border.



Israeli Army Radio has stated that once operations in southern Lebanon are completed, Israel will maintain a substantial force along the border, prepared to respond to any Hezbollah activities, regardless of a ceasefire agreement. Sources suggest that Hezbollah’s initial plan to attack the Galilee has been abandoned, though rocket fire may persist.



Dermer's recent visit to Moscow is seen as part of efforts to broker a ceasefire, with Russia playing a key role in facilitating talks. Additionally, Dermer is collaborating with U.S. officials on negotiations for a resolution. According to Israeli lawmaker Moshe Saadeh and Yedioth Ahronoth, a ceasefire is likely within weeks, with U.S. officials confirming progress toward a settlement in Lebanon.

