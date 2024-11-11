YRC Unveils Cutting-Edge Retail Consulting Solutions To Enhance In-Store Sales And Elevate Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Retail Consulting Firm Introduces Innovative Solutions to Boost In-Store Sales and Customer Engagement

Brick-and-mortar retailers face growing challenges in attracting footfall, driving conversions, and retaining customers amid fierce & offline competition

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With rising competition from both online and offline players, the challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers to attract footfall, create conversions, and retain customers continue to intensify. In this communiqué, leading retail and eCommerce consulting firm YRC highlights seven innovative and insightful solutions to improve retail sales performance and customer engagement.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting :Staff Behaviour - Guest-First-Customer-LaterCustomers should first feel like guests first and not customers. When this is not the case, which is almost always the case in retail stores, there is an air of anticipated transaction. While employees push for it, customers may resist it if they sense it. The idea is to pull down this unintended veil that creates a lack of clarity and transparency in intent. When staff behaviour is driven by guest-first-customer-later behaviour, the emphasis is no longer on creating sales but on delivering quality retail customer experience. It is the quality of retail store CX which then takes charge of driving retail sales.SPOC for every customerToo many employees handling the in-store shopping journey and the retail store customer experience of one customer should be avoided. It breaks any good momentum created. The next employee might not be able to be able to deliver the same level of emotional experience. This necessitates that every member of the sales team is trained to handle the entire in-store customer journey whether they buy something in one visit or not. It is also easier for customers to keep the loop of communication alive with a single point of contact in case they have any further queries or purchase intent.Customer Audit - The first visit could be a checkCustomer visits should not be taken as visits for making any purchase. Today, customers are smart enough to first check out stores. It helps them assess the degree of customer friendliness of a brand or business. Various grounds on which they make this assessment are post-sales support, staff behaviour, transparency, product knowledge, availability, financing options, billing, etc. It is very important for retail stores to pass this potential customer audit (like a mystery audit) by preparing themselves with standard policies and SOPs that are always followed covering the entire in-store customer journey. The good part of being prepared is that even if it is not a visit to check out, it is still designed to create the desired impact of resulting in a purchase or the intent for purchase.Not all customers are the sameIn retail, there are a wide range of customers. If there are customers who may come for basic brand checks, there could also be naïve customers with doubt and uncertainty about products, purchases, processes, etc. It is important to understand the pain points of different customers and clarify their doubts, concerns, and uncertainties to the extent possible. Some customers may even have more specific queries. Even complex and difficult queries and concerns should be mapped so that employees can answer them without losing empathy. When people are unprepared, they may end up speaking without communicating. There may also be customers who may exhibit negligence in choosing their products or making purchases. The role of an honest retailer is to ensure that such customers are properly guided and informed about the dos and don'ts. All these issues can be universally addressed by having well-defined policies and SOPs.Visual AppaelThe spelling mistake in the heading was deliberate and apparent. It was to show the impact of even a small deviation detectable at first glance. The significance of visual appeal in retail stores may not need any separate highlight but the need to avoid rye in the eye surely does. When it comes to visual appeal, merchandising, and layout design in retail stores, it is better to trust the experts. However, the participation of business owners in this process is very important. Their inputs are crucial for the final touch they want. Layout and visual merchandising are full-blown professions now. Besides, professionals also tend to remain aware of the latest trends and practices which is important in formulating effective retail sales strategies.Get Data-DrivenBusiness acumen combined with data often proves to be a powerful instrument for gaining rich insights and coming up with highly effective decisions. Using software applications for business processes is not tantamount to analytics. The capability to carry out a wide range of analytics and generate quality reports must be present in business software applications. Additionally, the analytical capabilities need to be customised objectively and as per business requirements. Having powerful analytical abilities helps correlate complex data sets present within a business system to carve out insights that might be humanly impossible or extremely time-consuming. For example, to be able to predict peak business hours, a departmental store can schedule many of its backend inventory tasks without having to overburden its staff.Exclusive BenefitsA sense of exclusivity with the right set of values is something hard to ignore. These exclusive benefits should be confined only to customers preferably, without taking any membership. It is a reward for being a customer and the benefits may grow with time with continued loyalty. These exclusive benefits are beyond the general benefits offered to the public in general. Many fashion brands have been following this strategy for years now. It can be used by other retail brands and businesses as well including micro and small enterprises. For example, for an electronics store, a customer who bought a laptop may be given a special discount on accessories if purchased simultaneously or for any near-future purchases.About YourRetailCoach (YRC)Your Retail Coach is an internationally growing retail and eCommerce consulting brand specialising in business set-up , management, and growth solutions. With more than 10 years of experience, YRC has worked with more than five hundred clients in over twenty-five sectors with a success ratio of over 94%.To know more about retail sales growth strategies, retail CX strategies, and other retail consulting services or to speak to one of YRC's retail consultants, Get advise for Retail Business Consulting :

