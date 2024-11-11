Cong To Win More Than 80 Seats In Maha Assembly Polls, Says K’Taka HM Parameshwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara on Monday exuded confidence over Congress' show in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly and said that the party will register victory in no less than 80 constituencies.

Talking to media, Parameshwara, also the AICC Observer for Maharashtra said,“Congress party's alliance with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackery is working out well and party workers are upbeat. We are contesting in 103 seats and we will win more than 80 seats. is going to win in Vidarbha, north Maharashtra, Konkan region and Mumbai regions.”

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that Rs 700 crore has been collected from Karnataka for Maharashtra elections, he remarked,“if any other BJP leader had made this statement, it would be different. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is passing a comment which is not true. I don't know what evidence he has to make such a statement.”

“Prime Minister said that money has been mobilized by Excise department. He shouldn't have made such comments,” he maintained.

Lashing out at Mahayuti dispensation, he said,“The governments headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are most corrupt and the people of Maharashtra have come to know about this. Corruption has become a major issue in Maharashtra election.”

Speaking on bypolls in Karnataka, he said that Congress party would win in all three assembly seats headed for by-elections in the state.

“Today open campaigning will come to an end and voters will soon cast their votes. I have confidence that the Congress party will win in all three seats,” he stated.

Answering a question, Parameshwara stated,“We are not carrying out witch-hunting in connection with the Covid scam. While facing 2023 assembly election, we claimed that in 2019 the BJP government had indulged in corruption. After forming the government, we constituted the committee and the retired justice gave the report.”