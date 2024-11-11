Scaling Climate Software Solutions In California
Date
11/11/2024 5:31:33 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Press Release no. 11/2024
Scaling Climate Software Solutions in California
Copenhagen, November 11, 2024
cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has signed a contract with San Mateo Resource Conservation District (RCD) to help accelerate adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) practices through digitization.
This solution, called the Sustainable Land Initiative (SLI), relies on cBrain's standard F2 Climate Software. The goal is to empower conservationists to rapidly identify and quantify the value of CSA practices and support landowners in adoption by connecting them with implementation and funding support.
cBrain configured and delivered the first F2 based SLI solution in 2022 for the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas RCD. The agreement with San Mateo RCD demonstrates how the F2 platform can be copied and adapted to other geographies and agencies at speed and scale.
It is planned that the F2 solution will be delivered and deployed by San Mateo RCD within a few weeks.
Best regards
Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO
Inquiries regarding this Press Release may be directed to
Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ... , +45 2594 4973
Attachment
Press Release no 2024-11 (California)
MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108871616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.