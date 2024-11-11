عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 45 2024


11/11/2024 5:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount
Accumulated until 1/11/2024 288,387 558.14 160,959,471
Monday, 4 November 2024 1,700 570.59 970,003
Tuesday, 5 November 2024 1,700 569.29 967,793
Wednesday, 6 November 2024 1,700 568.59 966,603
Thursday, 7 November 2024 1,700 576.30 979,710
Friday, 8 November 2024 1,600 577.07 923,312
In the period 4/11/2024 - 8/11/2024 8,400 572.31 4,807,421
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 8/11/2024 296,787 558.54 165,766,892
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,907,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments

  • 2024-11-11 FBM24-60 SBB-w45 ENG
  • SBB2024 Week 45

MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108871589


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search