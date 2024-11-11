Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 45 2024
Date
11/11/2024 5:16:26 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
| Trading day
| No. of shares
| Average price
| Amount
|
|
| Accumulated until 1/11/2024
| 288,387
| 558.14
| 160,959,471
|
|
| Monday, 4 November 2024
| 1,700
| 570.59
| 970,003
|
|
| Tuesday, 5 November 2024
| 1,700
| 569.29
| 967,793
|
|
| Wednesday, 6 November 2024
| 1,700
| 568.59
| 966,603
|
|
| Thursday, 7 November 2024
| 1,700
| 576.30
| 979,710
|
|
| Friday, 8 November 2024
| 1,600
| 577.07
| 923,312
|
|
| In the period 4/11/2024 - 8/11/2024
| 8,400
| 572.31
| 4,807,421
|
|
| Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 8/11/2024
| 296,787
| 558.54
| 165,766,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,907,713 treasury shares corresponding to 7.63% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
|
|
|
|
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
2024-11-11 FBM24-60 SBB-w45 ENG
SBB2024 Week 45
MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108871589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.