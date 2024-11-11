Ballistic Missile Attack On Kryvyi Rih: Five-Story Building Damaged, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with ballistic missiles.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih. A five-story building was damaged. We are clarifying information about casualties," Lysak said.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, has urged citizens not to film or post anything on the Internet.
The enemy launched missiles from Crimea.
Vilkul said an emergency rescue operation was underway.
He added that due to the strike, there are wounded people who have already been evacuated to the hospital.
