Kuwait PM Congratulates Pres. Of Angola On Nat'l Day
11/11/2024 5:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenco, on his country's national day. (end)
