Kuwait PM Congratulates Pres. Of Angola On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- the Prime Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenco, on his country's national day. (end) dss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.