Kuwait Amir Representative In Riyadh For Arab-Islamic Summit
11/11/2024 5:08:41 AM
RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to partake in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.
Receiving His Highness the Amir representative were Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, Mayor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (pickup previous)
