Kuwait Amir Representative In Riyadh For Arab-Islamic Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to partake in the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit. Receiving His Highness the Amir representative were Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, Mayor of the Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud. (pickup previous) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.