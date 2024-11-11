Disposable Gloves Industry Trends And Regional Market Opportunities, 2024-2028 - Global Market Size To Grow By $3.54 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.5%, Driven By The Rising Demand For Nitrile Gloves
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Gloves market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The disposable gloves market is forecasted to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising number of hospitals, rising demand for nitrile gloves, and increased application in various industries.
The report on the disposable gloves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The disposable gloves market is segmented as below:
By End-user
By Region
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the customized gloves gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable gloves market growth during the next few years. Also, rising health concerns boosting market growth and eco-friendly gloves attracting consumer base will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the disposable gloves market covers the following areas:
Disposable Gloves Market sizing Disposable Gloves Market forecast Disposable Gloves Market industry analysis
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable gloves market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this disposable gloves market report includes, but is not limited to:
AMMEX Corp. Ansell Ltd. B.Braun SE Bunzl PLC Cardinal Health Inc. Dynarex Corp. Hartalega Holdings Berhad Kimberly Clark Corp. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd McKesson Corp. Medline Industries L.P. Molnlycke Health Care AB Rubberex Corp. M Berhad Semperit AG Holding Smart Glove Corp Sdn Bhd Top Glove Corp. Bhd Unigloves UK Ltd. YTY Industry Holdings Berhad
