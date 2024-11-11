(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications Thermal Materials for Infrastructure and Client Devices: Opportunities, Markets, 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new report details both the incremental improvements and the radically new needs and potential solutions. It is a roadmap to creating a one-billion-dollar business out of the large thermal materials and systems market that will arrive if 6G succeeds. The primary purpose of this report is to aid you to make and use the largest growth opportunity. That is solid-state materials and systems for the rapidly-growing thermal materials market as it adds large 6G demand but other 6G options are covered as well.

The focus is on unbiassed facts-based analysis revealing, quantifying and timing the 6G commercial opportunities arising. To this end, it mainly embraces reduction of temperature, holding of a chosen temperature and prevention of heating because heating alone becomes unimportant.

Your next big opportunities:

Learn the most promising materials, devices, systems and market sectors. Find gaps in the market. Understand your emerging competition, potential acquisitions, challenges and market sectors. See all that on the necessary 20-year view.

Thermal issues once again escalate:

Each new generation of wireless communications has generated more heat, and 6G is no exception. 6G thermal requirements will be almost entirely about cooling. They become so demanding that, increasingly, new technologies become essential. Enjoy some premium pricing, if you can keep up with the radical changes ahead.

Perfect storm of cooling challenges means new opportunity:

For example, 6G base stations may generate twice as much heat and add photovoltaic panels that also need cooling. Feebler beams at the required higher frequencies will provide the promised leap in data handling. They will need enhancement of the propagation path by widely-deployed active reconfigurable intelligent surfaces RIS, with photovoltaics, all needing cooling. Extra market. Once again, client devices get smaller and do much more so their thermal management must be reinvented. 6G infrastructure and devices must cope with global warming and emerging markets such as India being in hotter places. You get the perfect storm of cooling challenges.

Essential technologies unfamiliar in telecommunications:

Increasingly, this can only be met by technologies not yet fit for 6G markets, such as passive cooling into the atmospheric window and powered caloric (ferroic state) cooling. Which planned ionogels and metamaterials might assist? Which organic hosts containing which inorganic particulates conferring thermal conduction and why?

Exceptionally thorough analysis:



This comprehensive 485-page report provides an in-depth analysis across ten chapters, including 11 SWOT appraisals, 33 infograms, and 36 forecast lines. The report is heavily oriented towards the research advancements seen in 2024, with extensive author commentary and comparisons highlighting both the strengths and challenges within the evolving 6G landscape.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions spans 47 pages, offering essential insights with SWOT analyses, pie charts, comparison tables, and evaluations of 2024 company and research progress. It outlines changing requirements for 6G, including roadmaps and forecasts from 2025 to 2045.

The Introduction (37 pages) contextualizes the growing need for cooling technologies specific to 6G, including new microchip cooling demands anticipated by 2030. It presents infographics on 6G cooling requirements and explores material maturity curves, solid-state cooling competition, and emerging smart materials.

Chapter 3 (98 pages) delves into Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling (PDRC) as a potential solution for cooling large 6G infrastructure. Ten companies pioneering this technology are examined, although none focus specifically on 6G.

Chapter 4 (29 pages) discusses self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus, and Anti-Stokes solid-state cooling technologies, with insights on advanced materials such as vanadium oxides and liquid crystals.

Chapter 5 (69 pages) covers phase change and caloric cooling options, focusing on new ferroic state changes for caloric cooling, while leaving evaporative cooling to a later chapter.

Chapter 6 (16 pages) explores metamaterial and photonic cooling technologies as tools for direct 6G thermal management and energy provision, highlighting innovative materials and devices.

Chapter 7 (51 pages) investigates thermoelectric cooling and harvesting , which is essential for cooling the hotter 6G chips. The chapter details 20 recent advances that enhance the precision and efficiency of thermoelectric cooling.

Chapter 8 (27 pages) evaluates evaporative, melting, and flow cooling methods, including thermal hydrogels and heat pipes for 6G smartphones and client devices, providing a critical look at material improvements.

Chapter 9 (53 pages) focuses on Thermal Interface Materials for conductive cooling, detailing ten research advancements for 6G technology, especially concerning smartphone and infrastructure needs. It includes the activities of over 20 companies addressing cooling challenges. Chapter 10 explores advanced heat shielding, thermal insulation, and ionogels for 6G, looking at where materials like silica aerogels and ionogels could play a speculative role in the development of future 6G applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report and assumptions

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal material opportunities

1.4 Some reasons for the escalating need for cooling

1.5 Cooling toolkit, trend to multifunctionality with best solid-state cooling tools shown red

1.6 The nature of solid-state cooling and why it is now a priority for 6G and generally

1.7 Primary conclusions: 6G thermal requirements

1.8 Primary conclusions: Materials for making cold in 6G infrastructure and client devices

1.9 Primary conclusions: Materials for removing heat by conduction and convection

1.10 Roadmaps of 6G materials and hardware and separately cooling 2025-2045

1.11 Market forecasts 2025-2045

1.12 Background forecasts 2025-2045

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Need for cooling becomes much larger and often different in nature

2.3 Examples of radical changes in the requirements for cooling 2025-2045

2.4 How cooling technology will trend to smart materials 2025-2045

2.5 Reinventing air conditioning to be lower power, greener, more affordable

2.7 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

2.8 Examples of competition for solid state cooling announced in 2024

3. Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.1 Overview

3.2 PDRC basics

3.3 Radiative cooling materials by structure and formulation with research analysis

3.4 Potential benefits and applications

3.5 Other important advances in 2024 and 2023

3.6 Companies commercialising PDRC

3.7 PDRC SWOT report

4. Self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus and Anti-Stokes solid state cooling

4.1 Overview of the bigger picture with SWOT

4.2 Maturity curve of radiative cooling technologies

4.3 Self-adaptive and switchable radiative cooling

4.4 Tuned radiative cooling using both sides: Janus emitter JET advances in 2024, 2023 and SWOT

4.5 Anti-Stokes fluorescence cooling with SWOT appraisal

5. Phase change and particularly caloric cooling

5.1 Structural and ferroic phase change cooling modes and materials

5.2 Solid-state phase-change cooling potentially competing with other forms in named applications

5.3 The physical principles adjoining caloric cooling

5.4 Operating principles for caloric cooling

5.5 Caloric compared to thermoelectric cooling and winning caloric technologies identified

5.6 Some proposals for work to advance the use of caloric cooling

5.7 Electrocaloric cooling

5.8 Magnetocaloric cooling with SWOT appraisal

5.9 Mechanocaloric cooling (elastocaloric, barocaloric, twistocaloric) cooling

5.10 Multicaloric cooling

6. Enabling technology: Metamaterial and other advanced photonic cooling: emerging materials and devices

6.1 Metamaterials

6.2 Advanced photonic cooling and prevention of heating

7. Future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling

7.1 Basics

7.2 Thermoelectric materials

7.3 Wide area and flexible thermoelectric cooling is a gap in the market for you to address

7.4 Radiation cooling of buildings: multifunctional with thermoelectric harvesting in 2024

7.5 The heat removal problem of TEC and TEG - evolving solutions

7.6 20 advances in thermoelectric cooling and harvesting involving cooling and a review in 2024

7.7 Advances in 2023

7.8 82 Manufactures of Peltier thermoelectric modules and products

8. Future evaporative, melting and flow cooling including heat pipes, thermal hydrogels for 6G smartphones, other 6G client devices, 6G infrastructure

8.1 Overview: 6G smartphone vapor cooling and hydrogel cooling for 6G

8.2 Background to phase change cooling

8.3 Heat pipes and vapor chambers

8.4 Hydrogels for 6G Communications

9. Thermal Interface Materials and other emerging materials and devices for conductive cooling

9.1 Overview: thermal adhesives to thermally conductive concrete

9.2 Important considerations when solving thermal challenges with conductive materials

9.3 Thermal Interface Material TIM

9.4 Polymer choices: silicones or carbon-based

9.5 Thermally conductive carbon-based polymers: targetted features and applications

10. Advanced heat shielding, thermal insulation and ionogels for 6G

10.1 Overview

10.2 Inorganic, organic and composite thermal insulation for 6G

10.3 Heat shield film and multipurpose thermally insulating windows

10.4 Thermal insulation for heat spreaders and other passive cooling

10.5 Ionogels for 6G applications including electrically conductive thermal insulation

Companies Featured



Advanced Thermal Solutions

Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC

Acal BFI

Adcol Electronic

ADV Engineering

Alflex Technologies

Align Sourcing

Ambient Micro

AMS Technologies

Analog Devices

Analog Technologies

Asia Inno

Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd.

Bentek Systems

Bosch

BTS Europe

Carrir Group

Cidete Ingenieros SL

China Mobile

CUI Devices

Custom Thermoelectric Inc.

Crystal Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Ecogen

Elite Thermal Solutions

European Thermodynamics

Everredtronics Ltd.

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power

GREE

Green TEG AG

Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic

Haier

Hangzhou Aurin Cooling

Hebei IT

Hicooltec Electronic

Hisense HVAC

Hitachi

Hi-Z Technology, Inc

Huawei

Hui mao

Interm

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Kyocera

Laird Tech Inc.

II-VI Marlow

INB Thermoelectric

ISA Impex

Innoveco

Johnson Controls

KELK (Komatsu)

KKT Chiller

Laird

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Melcor

Merit Technology Group

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric

Newmark International

OTE International

Panasonic

P&N Tech

Perpetua Power

Phononic

Qinhuangdao Fulianjing

Quick Cool

Rheem

RMT LTD

Sheetak

S&PF Modul

Samsung

Solid State Cooling Systems

SmarTTEC

Taicang TE Cooler

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems

TECA

TECTEG

TEG

TEGEOS

TEGPRO Thermoelectric Generator

Termo-Gen AB

Thermal Electronics

Thermalforce

Thermion Company

Thermix

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermotek

Trane

Tybang Electronics

UWE Electronic

Wakefield Thermal

Wavelength Electronics

Wellen Tech

WeTEC

Yamaha Z-max

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900