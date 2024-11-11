Global Chronic Disease Management Market Forecasted To Surpass $1 Trillion By 2029

Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, along with the adoption of personalized and remote monitoring solutions. In this report, the market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography. Product types include pharmaceutical drugs and biologics, medical devices, and digital therapeutics.

Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics are further segmented into drugs and biologics. Medical devices are further segmented into traditional devices and wearable devices. Applications include the following diseases: cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, immunological disorders, respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders. The end-user market is segmented into home care, hospitals and others. The report also provides a regional market analysis of drug-device combinations.



Chronic disease management encompasses drugs and medical device-based techniques. This report can serve as an analytical business tool to evaluate the global market for therapeutics and advanced device technologies for chronic disease management. This report analyzes market trends with data from 2023, estimates for 2024 and projections of CAGRs through 2029.

It evaluates the market potential for chronic disease management and provides an analysis of the competitive landscape. The report covers the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities, as well as the market shares of leading companies. The market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and geographic region. Product segments include pharmaceuticals and biologics (drugs and biologics), medical devices (traditional and wearable devices) and digital therapeutics. Application areas (disease categories) are cancer, metabolic disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular conditions, immunological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases, neurological conditions, psychiatric conditions, and others. End users are categorized into hospitals and other facilities and home care.

The global market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). This analysis also includes broken down by country.

106 data tables and 39 additional tables

Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecast for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and region

Analysis of the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the macroeconomic factors influencing the market

A look into the current state of chronic diseases and disorders, with an emphasis on advance needle-free drug delivery technologies, diagnostic methods, and smart device technologies that support chronic disease management

Identification of promising new drugs, biologics, and emerging device technologies still in the development and testing stages

A look at the regulatory structure for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products and their potential for commercialization

A look at the recent patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of market leaders in the Chronic Disease Management market, including Abbott, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Services.

