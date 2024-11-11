PM Modi Congratulates New CJI Sanjiv Khanna After Oath-Taking Ceremony: 'My Best Wishes To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated justice Sanjiv Khanna on becoming the 51st Chief Justice of India on Monday.

PM Modi also attended CJI Sanjiv Khanna's oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi, on Monday. Apart from the PM, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and former CJI DY Chandrachud had also joined the ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at 10 am today. Sanjiv Khanna will remain the Chief Justice of India for next six months prior to his retirement.

CJI Khanna commences judicial proceedings

Hours after taking oath as the CJI, Sanjiv Khanna commenced judicial proceedings on Monday. On his first day at the SC as CJI, he thanked lawyers for wishing him well.

'Thank you," said the CJI who assembled in courtroom one alongwith Justice Sanjay Kumar minutes after noon. "I wish you a fruitful tenure as the CJI," wished senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi at the outset of day proceedings.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as CJI

Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the Chief Justice of India on Monday. Justice Khanna was born on May 14, 1960. He is set to serve as the CJI for a shorter duration of over six months. He will demit the office on May 13, 2025.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna's oath-taking ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar , PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former CJI J S Khehar, etc.