عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Of Treasury Bills On 13 November 2024


11/11/2024 4:46:17 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The treasury bills for sale have the following stock exchange codes:

Name
 Stock exchange code
 Maturity
DGTB 03/03/25 25 / I 98-19740 3 March 2025

The sale will settle on 15 November 2024 at the stop-rate for each serie. In case of bid on stop-rate a pro-rata ratio may occur.

The deadline for bidding is 10.15 on the day of the auction.


MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108871423


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search