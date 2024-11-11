(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Pump Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Distribution by Type of Pump (Tethered Pumps and Patch Pumps), Degree of Automation, Type of Battery, Type of Targeted, Distribution and Key Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Insulin Pump Market is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period to 2035.

According to the World Organization, over 420 million people are currently suffering from diabetes worldwide. Diabetes has emerged as a leading cause of serious health issues including blindness, heart attacks, kidney failure, lower limb amputation, and strokes. The traditional treatment options for diabetes include oral medications, insulin injections and lifestyle modifications. However, conventional diabetes management techniques, characterized by multiple daily injections, are often associated with discomfort, inconvenience, and suboptimal patient outcomes. This raises several concerns related to drug delivery, including dosing inaccuracies, the risk of needlestick injuries, and variability in insulin absorption depending on the site of injection.

Given the limitations associated with diabetes drug delivery devices, insulin pumps have become a preferred option for insulin administration. These compact, lightweight devices are designed to deliver continuous or intermittent insulin infusions based on the patient's needs, offering a precise and adaptable approach to diabetes management. Notably, most insulin pumps can be worn on a belt and consist of a tube that connects the pump to an infusion set placed in the subcutaneous fatty tissue.

Some insulin pumps can be worn directly on the skin as patches, allowing patients to move freely. These devices offer numerous advantages, including accurate and adjustable insulin delivery, customizable basal rates, bolus dosing during meals, enhanced comfort, and reduced risk of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, contributing to the enhanced quality of life. Further, insulin pumps comprise of a simple administration process that has proven to improve self-medication at-home settings, thereby reducing reliance on healthcare providers for insulin administration.

Research Coverage:



An outline of the systematic research approach used for the study of insulin pump market, featuring an overview of the key assumptions, research methodologies, and quality control measures employed to ensure the accuracy and reliability of our findings.

An in-depth assessment of the key factors including economic, strategic, technological, and institutional drivers impacting the growth of the insulin pump industry. Further, this section highlights key factors affecting market dynamics and the strong quality control framework implemented to guarantee transparency and credibility in the insights provided to the clients.

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research, offering an overview of the current insulin pump market. Additionally, this section presents information on the most relevant trends, challenges and opportunities that are shaping the industry's development.

A brief overview of diabetes, along with information on insulin pumps and their types. The module covers the advantages and drawbacks associated with the use of insulin pumps. In addition, it discusses the anticipated future trends in this domain. A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of insulin pumps, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, launch year, type of pump, degree of automation, type of diabetes targeted, type of doses administered, reservoir capacity and type of battery. In addition, this section covers a detailed list of players engaged in manufacturing insulin pumps, along with analysis based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company and the most active players in this domain



Elaborate profiles of prominent players manufacturing insulin pumps, based across different geographies, including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information, insulin pump portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. An in-depth analysis of patents that have been filed / granted in insulin pump domain, since 2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as the type of patent, patent publication year, patent application year, patent jurisdiction, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, type of applicant, and most active industry and non-industry players. In addition, it includes patent benchmarking and an insightful patent valuation analysis, highlighting the leading players.



Detailed analysis of the factors that are likely to impact the growth of the insulin pump market. Further, the report also provides insights on the key drivers, potential restraints, emerging opportunities, and existing challenges in the insulin pump industry. A detailed estimate of the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of the insulin pump industry over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends and through primary validations, we have provided an informed estimate on the market evolution, during the forecast period till 2035.



Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the insulin pump market based on different types of pumps, such as tethered pumps and patch pumps.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the insulin pump industry based on the degree of automation, such as manual pumps and automated / smart pumps.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the insulin pump market, based on various types of batteries, such as replaceable batteries and rechargeable batteries.

Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the insulin pump market across different types of diabetes, such as type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Detailed projections of the current and future opportunity within the insulin pump industry based on various distribution channels, such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies and other pharmacies.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report offers valuable insights into revenue estimation for both the overall market and its sub-segments, in order to empower market leaders and newcomers with critical information requisite for establishing their footprint in the industry.

The report can be utilized by stakeholders to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a comprehensive view on the insulin pump market, covering essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Market Landscape

Patent Analysis Market Size and Opportunity Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Diabetes

6.3. Insulin Pumps

6.4. Future Perspectives

7. INSULIN PUMPS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Insulin Pumps: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Insulin Pumps: List of Manufacturer

11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Scope and Methodology

11.3. Insulin Pumps: Patent Analysis

11.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.5. Patent Valuation

11.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

13. GLOBAL INSULIN PUMPS MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Global Insulin Pumps Market, till 2035

13.4. Key Market Segmentations

13.5. Leading Industry Players

14. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PUMP

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Type of Pump, 2017, Current Year and 2035

15. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY DEGREE OF AUTOMATION

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Degree of Automation, 2017, Current Year and 2035

16. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY TYPE OF BATTERY

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Type of Battery, 2017, Current Year and 2035

17. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY TYPE OF DIABETES TARGETED

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Type of Diabetes Targeted, 2017, Current Year and 2035

18. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Distribution Channel, 2017, Current Year and 2035

19. INSULIN PUMPS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Insulin Pumps Market: Distribution by Geography, 2017, Current Year and 2035

20. CONCLUDING REMARKS

21. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

