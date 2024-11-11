(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Local Anesthesia Drugs Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global local anesthesia drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.14 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The rising number of surgical procedures across the globe, including cosmetic surgeries, dental procedures, and plastic surgeries, is driving the growth of local anesthetics.



There has been a considerable increase in the number of surgical procedures requiring post-operative pain relief and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Roughly, 65% of total surgical procedures require post-operative pain management. This is likely to boost the demand for local anesthesia drugs.

The introduction of new and effective drugs such as levobupivacaine, articaine, and ropivacaine is also driving the growth of the local anesthesia drugs market across the globe. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries is expected to result in an increase in the number of surgeries performed in countries such as India, China, and Brazil. This is likely to contribute to market growth in the region.

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Report Highlights

Lidocaine dominated the market by product as of 2016 owing to its extensive use as a topical and injectable anesthetic

By application, the market is bifurcated into injectable and surface anesthetic. The injectable segment is expected to dominate the local anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period owing to extensive usage in different surgical procedures. Advancements in drug delivery systems are expected to drive the market for surface anesthetics over the forecast period

North America held the largest share in the market for local anesthesia drugs owing to a significant number of surgical procedures performed in the region Some of the key players are Aspen Pharmacare; Fresenius Kabi; Novartis, Inc.; Sagent Pharmaceutical; Pacira Pharmaceutical; Mylan; and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve How to sustain in these fast-evolving markets Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Drug Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Drug Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Bupivacaine

4.4. Ropivacaine

4.5. Lidocaine

4.6. Chloroprocaine

4.7. Prilocaine

4.8. Benzocaine

4.9. Others

Chapter 5. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Injectable

5.4. Surface Anesthetic

Chapter 6. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Local Anesthesia Drugs Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.4.2. Pfizer Inc.

7.4.3. AstraZeneca plc

7.4.4. Novartis AG.

7.4.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.4.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.4.7. Sanofi SA

7.4.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.4.9. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

7.4.10. Mylan NV

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900