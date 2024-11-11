Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2024-2030: Regional Insights For Bupivacaine, Ropivacaine, Lidocaine, Chloroprocaine, Prilocaine, Benzocaine And Other Local Anesthesia Drugs
The global local anesthesia drugs market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.14 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. The rising number of surgical procedures across the globe, including cosmetic surgeries, dental procedures, and plastic surgeries, is driving the growth of local anesthetics.
There has been a considerable increase in the number of surgical procedures requiring post-operative pain relief and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Roughly, 65% of total surgical procedures require post-operative pain management. This is likely to boost the demand for local anesthesia drugs.
The introduction of new and effective drugs such as levobupivacaine, articaine, and ropivacaine is also driving the growth of the local anesthesia drugs market across the globe. Rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries is expected to result in an increase in the number of surgeries performed in countries such as India, China, and Brazil. This is likely to contribute to market growth in the region.
Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Report Highlights
Lidocaine dominated the market by product as of 2016 owing to its extensive use as a topical and injectable anesthetic By application, the market is bifurcated into injectable and surface anesthetic. The injectable segment is expected to dominate the local anesthesia drugs market during the forecast period owing to extensive usage in different surgical procedures. Advancements in drug delivery systems are expected to drive the market for surface anesthetics over the forecast period North America held the largest share in the market for local anesthesia drugs owing to a significant number of surgical procedures performed in the region Some of the key players are Aspen Pharmacare; Fresenius Kabi; Novartis, Inc.; Sagent Pharmaceutical; Pacira Pharmaceutical; Mylan; and Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Key Attributes
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
100
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$4.01 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$5.14 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Information Procurement
1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis
1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing
1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.4.1. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.4. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Drug Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Drug Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Bupivacaine
4.4. Ropivacaine
4.5. Lidocaine
4.6. Chloroprocaine
4.7. Prilocaine
4.8. Benzocaine
4.9. Others
Chapter 5. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Injectable
5.4. Surface Anesthetic
Chapter 6. Local Anesthesia Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Local Anesthesia Drugs Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.5. Latin America
6.6. Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles
7.4.1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
7.4.2. Pfizer Inc.
7.4.3. AstraZeneca plc
7.4.4. Novartis AG.
7.4.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
7.4.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc
7.4.7. Sanofi SA
7.4.8. Merck & Co. Inc.
7.4.9. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
7.4.10. Mylan NV
