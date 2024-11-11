UN climate negotiations address funding for poor countries to reduce carbon pollution

(MENAFN) A high-stakes international climate negotiation is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the future of a warming world hanging in the balance. The main issue at the 29th UN Climate Conference (COP29) is how much wealthy nations will contribute to help poorer countries cope with the devastating impacts of climate change. The cost of addressing climate change, including mitigating heat, floods, droughts, and storms, is projected to reach trillions of dollars, but many poorer nations simply lack the resources. The floor for funding in negotiations is set at USD100 billion a year, an amount agreed upon in 2009 that has yet to be fully met. However, experts argue that the actual need could exceed USD1 trillion annually.



The situation is dire, according to climate experts, with Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, stating that the fate of the planet depends on what can be achieved in the next five to ten years. However, this year’s talks may not carry the same level of attention as last year’s, with fewer world leaders scheduled to speak, including the heads of state from the top two carbon-emitting countries, China and the United States. Despite these challenges, experts warn that failing to make progress on financial commitments in Baku will hinder future climate negotiations in 2025, which are considered crucial for global efforts to combat climate change.



The ongoing discussions also face political complexities, particularly with two major donor countries, the United States and Germany, undergoing significant political transitions. The U.S. delegation is expected to represent the Biden administration, but concerns are rising about whether U.S. pledges will be fulfilled, especially with the potential reelection of Donald Trump, who has historically downplayed the importance of climate change and foreign aid.



At the heart of the talks is the issue of climate finance. Without sufficient funding, experts warn that the global community will struggle to meet its climate targets and that poorer nations will be unable to achieve their own goals of reducing carbon pollution. The outcome of these negotiations will have significant implications not only for the immediate future of global climate efforts but also for the world’s ability to respond to the increasing threats posed by climate change.

